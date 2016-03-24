Great ideas for reusing used light bulbs

Light bulbs can be reused or upcycled to create many different kinds of things for the home. The delicately curved shape of the glass and its convenient size makes it extremely versatile. However, before you use the old light bulb for anything, you need to empty it out first. To empty out a light bulb, you will need some common tools such as a screwdriver and needle nose pliers. Most importantly, never use a fluorescent bulb for this DIY project as the powder used to coat the inside is made from phosphor and is quite toxic.

Make sure you use eye protection because you will be working with glass. Using gloves is a good idea too, and prepare a towel to wrap around the light bulb while you're handling it just in case it breaks. To get started, grip the solder point at the end of the light bulb with the pliers and give it a good twist. This will free the brass contact. Next, carefully crack the glass insulator, but be very careful as the pieces are razor sharp and can get into almost anything. Then, use the screwdriver to break the fill tube and shake the filament out of the tube.

Finally, the bulb needs a bit of cleaning. There is a layer of kaolin powder inside the light bulb which needs to be cleaned, and although it is non-toxic, avoid close contact near food or your mouth and eyes. To clean the inside of the bulb, just use some toilet paper, but be very gentle and careful as there might be tiny bits of broken glass inside. Put some salt in the bulb and shake it around a bit to scour the powder off the walls of the bulb. Now, your light bulb is finally ready and can be used to beautify your home with a few more simple materials.

Let's browse the great ideas for reusing/upcycling used light bulbs shall we?