A home from another galaxy

Countryside living gets a whole new meaning with the RM House by FCC Arquitectura, architects in Felgueiras, Portugal. Some houses have the amazing quality which makes you look twice at it to admire the beauty of the place. RM House has a typical countryside feel, but upon a closer look you will find that there is a definitive modern touch to it. The rustic simplicity is well-balanced with contemporary elements. Even when you look at the rough exteriors, you feel that this is a house which is different from the rest. So, what are you waiting for? Let’s begin the tour.
The stone clad is definitely imposing, but in no way out of place. The house seems perfectly in sync with its surroundings. With a closer perusal, you will find that there is more to the facade than what the eye can see. The stony exterior has been punctuated at places by large windows, doors and gates. The wood and glass of the windows and doors cuts the monotony of stones elegantly. The colour palette focuses on the natural hues of stone and wood to enhance the rustic charm of the abode.
Even though the front facade has a stony disposition, the backyard welcomes you with a lush carpet of green. And the green is so soothing that you are totally absorbed in it. The carefully landscaped lawn is the perfect place to stand and admire the house from a distance. The residence is clearly separated into two sections. And both the sections have large sliding glass doors which allow you to catch a glimpse of the rooms inside. The bright lights, the rectangular-shaped patio and the curved pathway that ascends gently, contribute to the posh feel of the property.
The house totally endorses the fact that ‘it is strangely beautiful’. Keeping in sync with the rustic element, the house has liberally used wood, glass and stone to create the various props within the house. The small balcony or the open space has a lovely cobbled look which adds to the beauty of this place. But with it, comes the surprise element. It is the glass balustrade which adds to the beauty of the balcony. And strangely, the glass looks perfectly in sync with the design. It also contributes to the uninterrupted flow of vision.
When you think of a house, you concentrate on all the elements separately. And the airy corridor inside the house is one such element which adds a whole new dimension to the house. As you walk through this passage which acts as a connection between the two sections of the house, you will hear the crunchy sound of gravel under your feet. This stony passage is also perfectly ventilated and offers a stunning view of the outdoors through the large window on the right.
As a child have you ever played the game where you stack a deck of cards one after the other, and place them in such a way that they have space in between? But if you push one card, it will fall on the other eventually leading to the fall of the entire bunch. The doors in this house are placed similarly in coordination with each other and you get a feel that you are watching one single file! And the glass creates the perfect illusion of a passage. The gap between two doors is marked with a pool of crunchy stones, and you can see its chic reflection on the glass door at the other side.
Doesn’t the staircase seem like a cascading waterfall, albeit in a delicious coppery brown hue? It creates a strange ripple effect. Also, it is hard to miss the metal railings and the glass balustrade. The colour palette is beautiful, soothing and at the same time quite impressive. The jazzy footlights add a different dimension to this staircase.
When it comes to appreciating the beauty of this abode, you may find that even the simplest of things look visually appealing.