How to choose a layout for your small living room

Get a small sofa and position it against one of the walls with a coffee table in front of it. You should place your sofa at least a few inches away from the wall so that the illusion of spaciousness prevails. If space permits, add small side tables on both sides of your sofa to cater to storage needs.

If you have a fireplace in your living room, position the sofa on the wall opposite the fireplace. If possible, place one or two single chairs opposite the sofa and the coffee table. This way you can increase the seating space from 2 to 4. A decorative wall paper on the wall behind your sofa or a beautiful piece of art or even a mirror can add pizzazz to the layout. A wooden coffee table made of glass or chairs with acrylic backs can lend the illusion of a larger room. And along with proper lighting, your small living room will transform into a sanctuary in seconds!