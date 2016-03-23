A Beautiful Home in Juhu, Mumbai

Today, we will take a tour of a cozy, rustic sanctuary in the middle of a bustling city. The home is nestled in the quiet lanes of Juhu in Mumbai, providing the perfect escape from the chaos and stress of the fast moving city. Nitido Interior Design, reputed interior designers and decorators based in Mumbai, India are known for their thoughtful approach to design and its sharp attention to details, quality, and finishing. Nitido means clean and pure in Spanish, and their designs resemble these qualities as well, using only the finest of materials, the latest in innovations, and the most precise craftsmanship.
The home we will look at today promotes a relaxed lifestyle that is in harmony with nature. Ample wood, stone, and wrought iron details infuse the space with a rugged, organic sensuality, while highlighting relentless attention to detail. We hope you will be inspired by the beautiful creations featured in this tour, and can get some new ideas for your home. Let's check out this rustic sanctuary shall we?
The design of this living room is typically rustic, with wooden beams on the ceiling, and other wooden furnishings and decorations. Living the rustic way usually involves lots of dark coloured wood, so it's important to have lots of natural light coming into the house as we can see here. Handcrafted teak wood doors and window frames punctuate the rough plastered walls inviting light and the natural outdoor landscape inside, to enhance the space.
The vintage (mobile) coffee table and the wrought iron pendant lamps hanging above it add character to the living room and create a fitting mood and atmosphere. The comfy sofas and chairs give the space a casual feel which is further enhanced by garden furniture such as the fake tree stumps by the Frangipani plant.
This lovely bedroom is oozing with organic sensuality, enhanced by the romantic four-post wooden bed in dark wood and the soft lighting illuminating everything. The earthy colours help to create a relaxed feel, while the good quality soft linen used for the bedding will leave you in a dreamy state. Even the bedroom opens up to nature with its wooden framed glass doors and balcony. Last but not least, the rugged, stony wall adds texture to the bedroom and enhances its charming rustic appeal.
This nature-inspired bathroom fits in perfectly with the rustic ambiance of the whole house. The fine wooden furnishings and stones underneath the sink bring nature into this private space in an elegant and sophisticated manner. The vintage style faucets and unique white stone washbasin adds old school charm that is reminiscent of a five star hotel bathroom.
A wooden kitchen is a luxury to have and a marvelous sight to behold. Although all the appliances are ultra modern, the kitchen still has a traditional country kitchen look and feel. The stone wall in the middle adds to the authenticity of the experience.
A welcoming entrance is everything to a house as it is the first impression, and those tend to stick. The traditional barn style wooden door pictured here is a perfect fit to the overall rustic design of the house. Here we can also see that even the switches for the lights are really old, bringing an old world charm to the place. The vintage style is also of course very modern and trendy.
Yes it's always design o' clock here, and this vintage style clock says it best. Details such as this make a lot of difference in the overall design of the house, enhancing the theme and style that is desired.
