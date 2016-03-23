A Beautiful Home in Juhu, Mumbai

Today, we will take a tour of a cozy, rustic sanctuary in the middle of a bustling city. The home is nestled in the quiet lanes of Juhu in Mumbai, providing the perfect escape from the chaos and stress of the fast moving city. Nitido Interior Design, reputed interior designers and decorators based in Mumbai, India are known for their thoughtful approach to design and its sharp attention to details, quality, and finishing. Nitido means clean and pure in Spanish, and their designs resemble these qualities as well, using only the finest of materials, the latest in innovations, and the most precise craftsmanship.

The home we will look at today promotes a relaxed lifestyle that is in harmony with nature. Ample wood, stone, and wrought iron details infuse the space with a rugged, organic sensuality, while highlighting relentless attention to detail. We hope you will be inspired by the beautiful creations featured in this tour, and can get some new ideas for your home. Let's check out this rustic sanctuary shall we?