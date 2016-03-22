Good house design always starts with the building site, and one way to choose a sturdy building site is to check the type of soil that makes up the land. Strong and stable soils are needed for building secure foundations. Some soils are able to support a skyscraper, while other soils are not able to support the weight of a human. If the soil under a building is not stable, the foundation of the building could crack, sink, or in the worst case scenario, the building could fall.

This idea guide features some good tips on how to select the right soil lot to build a house on. For anyone who is building a house, this is very important information and should not be neglected. Let's browse through some of these tips shall we?