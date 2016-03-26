This Year Decorate for Easter by Yourself!

Easter is not Easter unless you tinker with Easter bunnies. Get your DIY mind set in place and set about getting yourself some bunnies in the house. Cut outs from card paper or cardboard in textured white or other plain options can add some heady Easter fun to your space. These bunnies can then be wrapped in foil for a truly glamorous effect, or painted for a more playful tone. And while you are at it, don’t forget to add embellishments for your own personal touch. Sequins, cut outs or painted patterns all qualify for this tip. Take a hint from this pretty bunny family by Sass & Belle, furniture and accessories suppliers from United Kingdom.

Easter decorations are a part of creating a fun filled festive atmosphere at home. So get your bunting out and get set for some good old DIY fun. This will not only enhance the charm of your surroundings, but it will also help you build some family time for hours of fun and bonding. Remember to handle the more heavy duty activities yourself and let your kids take on the lighter tasks like pasting and using kiddie scissors to cut.

Keep plenty of wipes at easy reach to wipe away stains and prevent spoiling the fun. Also, remember to make the most of the sunshine by setting up a table outdoors, under a covered gazebo or shed for some serious egg painting or crafting Easter bunnies! Happy Easter! Here is ideabook to inspire you if you need more ideas - Easter is getting closer! 6 deco tips you should try this year.