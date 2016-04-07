A Splendid Contemporary Residential Apartment in Bangalore, India

When we're asked about our idea dream home, our mind is filled with images of mansions and beach-side villas in exotic locations. But Depanache Interior Architect, an architectural firm in Bangalore, has taken this idea and incorporated it into a modest residential apartment. With bold strokes of contemporary style flooding the interiors, this apartment transports you to a time of opulence and royalty. A monochromic palette, distinct furnishing, and subtle accessories make this residential apartment a coveted space.
Join us today on homify 360° as we explore the beautiful corners of this contemporary residential apartment!
Designed with an open layout, the living room and dining room seamlessly flow Ingo each other. The subtly designed wallpaper blends gorgeously with the pastel tones of the interiors. The designer has furnished the space with a comfortable and elegant sofa set. Spherical chandeliers hang from the ceiling, illuminating the room with a warm glow.
The dining room is furnished with an 8-seatger dining table in pastel tones, blending in gorgeously with the interiors of the space. Stunning wall lights hang above the table to give a luminous glow during dinner parties with family and friends.
The children's bedroom follows the pastel colour palette theme but with a hint of vibrancy. White and brown shades are seen across the decor of the room and a pink gone makes a bold appearance in the linen.
The second bedroom of this residential apartment is designed with a subtle yet elegant colour palette. Warm shades of brown, beige and white enhance the style of this bedroom. The designer has also added a desk and chair in the corner of the room that works as a work station.
The third bedroom and the last room of this home tour is designed to reflect the serenity of the sea. Calming blue tones are seen across the decor, instilling a feeling of tranquility.
Simple, elegant and reveling in contemporary style, this residential apartment will make you want to have your dream house in the city!
