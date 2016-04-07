A Splendid Contemporary Residential Apartment in Bangalore, India

When we're asked about our idea dream home, our mind is filled with images of mansions and beach-side villas in exotic locations. But Depanache Interior Architect, an architectural firm in Bangalore, has taken this idea and incorporated it into a modest residential apartment. With bold strokes of contemporary style flooding the interiors, this apartment transports you to a time of opulence and royalty. A monochromic palette, distinct furnishing, and subtle accessories make this residential apartment a coveted space.

Join us today on homify 360° as we explore the beautiful corners of this contemporary residential apartment!