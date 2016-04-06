A Home With A Modern Transformation

Remodelling a house and changing it's style isn't an easy feat. Combining the existing style with a newer one is even trickier. But Architect Ricardo Moreno, based in Lisboa, Portugal, turned House Estoril into an architectural masterpiece. With the 1920s reminiscent style gracing the exterior of the house and a stunning modern style splashed across the interiors, House Estoril is a work of art. Tiled roofs and Spanish-inspired balconies mixed with sleek interiors and modern furnishings give this house a distinct and rather glamorous look.

Today on homify 360°, we take a virtual stroll through House Estoril and immerse ourselves in its beauty. Let's begin the tour, shall we?