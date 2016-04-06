A Home With A Modern Transformation

Remodelling a house and changing it's style isn't an easy feat. Combining the existing style with a newer one is even trickier. But Architect Ricardo Moreno, based in Lisboa, Portugal, turned House Estoril into an architectural masterpiece. With the 1920s reminiscent style gracing the exterior of the house and a stunning modern style splashed across the interiors, House Estoril is a work of art. Tiled roofs and Spanish-inspired balconies mixed with sleek interiors and modern furnishings give this house a distinct and rather glamorous look.
Today on homify 360°, we take a virtual stroll through House Estoril and immerse ourselves in its beauty. Let's begin the tour, shall we?
Have you ever wondered what paradise felt like? The architect has incorporated the elements of paradise into the swimming pool area and the backyard of this stunning home. The face off between the modern and classic elements creates a unique style, making it visually appealing and interesting. A wooden deck faces the rectangular pool with deck chairs gracing the space. The contrast of the white panels and wooden exterior give this space a serene yet luxurious style.
The kitchen is one of the most important rooms of the house and the architect has ensured that this kitchen stands out in the open layout. Minimal, sophisticated, and every bit modern, this kitchen is what dreams are made of. The combination of dark wooden elements and metal additions enhance the oil of this kitchen. Rustic furnishing and a cosy dining area further accentuate the beauty of this space.
Like night and day, the colour palette of this space reflects this beautiful combination. The architect has furnished the living room with a comfortable subtle coloured sofa set that's parallel to the wooden stairway leading up to the upper floor. A gorgeous rustic wooden 8-seater dining table dominates the dining area that seamlessly flows from the living room.
The architect's bedroom design stresses on the importance of natural light. Designed minimally in earthy tones, the bedroom reflects modern style with a classical twist. Floor-to-wall windows with gorgeous wooden frames, a large ceiling lamp, and a vibrant wall art accessory lend a calming look to this bedroom.
The minimal theme mixed with modern elements follows its way into the last room of our home tour—the bathroom. Beautified with a stunning bathtub and a glass shower, the bathroom sports an elegant look. The slanted ceiling with a rectangular window allows the flow of natural light and air, illuminating the bathroom with a warm glow.
Simple but luxuriously elegant, House Estoril is the reason dream homes exist.