A modern home full of style

Luxurious style is no longer limited to the mansions on Hollywood or the penthouses in a metropolitan city. Designers and architects across the globe have incorporated luxury into various style to create something distinct and alluring. Cabral Architecture Ltd, an architectural firm based in Brazil, beautifully blended the elements of luxury into this gorgeous modern villa in Mexico. Radiant lighting options, vibrant color palettes, and a stunning pool enhance the appeal of this gorgeous villa.
Today on homify 360, we explore the interiors and exteriors of this modern villa and experience its distinct style. Let's begin, shall we?
Concrete walls, wooden panels, and a landscape covered in foliage, the entrance of this house is reminiscent to the mansions in Hollywood. The neutral colored stairway to the villa is illuminated with warm yellow lighting, making you feel like a star with every step you take. The combination of warm lighting, vibrant paneling, and calming greenery makes this entrance worth a thousand bucks!
The kitchen is designed with a unique concept with the incorporation of modern elements in the furniture. A vibrantly colored kitchen island is placed in the center of the kitchen and is accompanied with four bar stools. Three gorgeous lights hang from the ceiling, radiating the kitchen with its luminous glow. The abstract design on the kitchen island and wall panel further enhance the appeal of the space.
Shades of white and black dominate the backdrop of the bathroom, making the vibrancy of the blue panel stand out. A double sink vanity set with a large rectangular mirror occupy one part of the bathroom. The sides of the mirror feature lights to give the bathroom a nice glow.
Versatile, efficient, and stylish, this study space in the bedroom is designed with precision. Multiple shelves and cabinets offer ample space to display those beautiful knick-knacks and to store various essentials. The color combination of the study table blends beautifully with the decor of the room.
The pièce de résistance of the villa is the gorgeous rectangular pool in the backyard. Surrounded by mood lighting and a styled landscape, the pool area emanates the feeling of serenity and luxury. The deck features a seating area with multiple deck chairs for relaxation with family and friends.
Simple but sophisticated, this villa will leave you wanting more.