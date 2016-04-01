A modern home full of style

Luxurious style is no longer limited to the mansions on Hollywood or the penthouses in a metropolitan city. Designers and architects across the globe have incorporated luxury into various style to create something distinct and alluring. Cabral Architecture Ltd, an architectural firm based in Brazil, beautifully blended the elements of luxury into this gorgeous modern villa in Mexico. Radiant lighting options, vibrant color palettes, and a stunning pool enhance the appeal of this gorgeous villa.

Today on homify 360, we explore the interiors and exteriors of this modern villa and experience its distinct style. Let's begin, shall we?