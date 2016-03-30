A Modern villa full of surprise

Modern design and architecture bring together the beauty of symmetry and the distinctiveness of unconventionality to create something stunning but unique at the same time. The bold designs, the risque colour palettes, and the geometric implementation in the architecture makes modern style one of the most beloved styles. Revah Arqs, an architect based in Mexico, incorporated this style in the design and structure of this incredible villa in Interlomas, Mexico.
Today on homify 360, we explore this beautiful house. Let's begin, shall we?
The exterior of this villa revels in modern design and architecture with the bold colour palette and the geometric elements. Tiled walls in a neutral tone blend gorgeously with the red cube placed in the centre of the villa. The entrance of the villa is graced with fpikiage on either sides for a natural touch.
Expansive with an open layout, the garden of the villa is an ideal place for weekend parties and family gatherings. The subtle colour palette of the exterior, the dark coloured tiled roof and the green landscape enhance the style of this backyard. Tall glass doors lead to the inside of the villa.
The designer has combined the elements of modern style and rustic style in this space of the house. Dark colored wood dominates this space, giving it a mysterious and alluring look. Wooden cabinets and shelves, wooden flooring, and a wooden stairwell lend a sophisticated style to this space.
Illuminated with warm lighting and designed with a subtle color palette, the backyard of this villa is versatile in its design. Spacious and covered with greenery, this space proves to be relaxing and works perfectly for parties or gatherings.
This gorgeous modern bathroom marks the end of this tour. Designed with a neutral color palette, the bathroom is simple and elegant. Shades of white, grey and brown give the bathroom a rather stylish look. The minimal furnishing and the well-placed lighting makes this one of the most cherished spaces in the villa.
Simple, sophisticated, and stylish, this villa is the very definition of modern style and architecture.