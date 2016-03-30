A Modern villa full of surprise

Modern design and architecture bring together the beauty of symmetry and the distinctiveness of unconventionality to create something stunning but unique at the same time. The bold designs, the risque colour palettes, and the geometric implementation in the architecture makes modern style one of the most beloved styles. Revah Arqs, an architect based in Mexico, incorporated this style in the design and structure of this incredible villa in Interlomas, Mexico.

Today on homify 360, we explore this beautiful house. Let's begin, shall we?