A small stunning apartment full of surprise

When we think of our dream houses, we envision palatial homes and magnificent views of the sea or the hills. However, Nitido Interior Design, an interior designer and decorator firm, is changing those thoughts with their incredible home designs and decorations. The designers worked their magic on a boutique one bedroom residential apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai in a completely modern context with rich elements from contemporary style. Using handcrafted genuine hardwood furniture, natural limestone floors, granite window frames, and LED lighting, the designer turned this compact apartment into a luxurious apartment similar to the ones in New York City.
Are you excited to take this virtual tour with us and experience magic?
Simple, minimal, and elegant are the words to describe the decor of this living room. A pearl white backdrop dominates the walls and ceiling, blending beautifully with the beige shade of the flooring. The designer has furnished the space with dark upholstered furniture and a hardwood coffee table for a contrasting look.
Compact but charming, this dining room is reminiscent of the corners of a French cafe. A 4-seater contrasting dining table faces a large bookshelf and cabinet in the same space. The hues of orange, white, brown and black blend gorgeously to reflect the elements of contemporary style.
The kitchen is designed to be effective, functional, and most importantly stylish. A large cabinet on the left side of the kitchen houses the washing machine while the L-shaped kitchen sports multiple dark and light wooden cabinets. The contrasting tones of black and white enhance the style of this kitchen.
Minimally designed and elegant, the bedroom is the perfect example of contemporary style. The pastel walls with well-placed ceiling lights combine excellently with the dark wooden bed and the dark framed mirrored wardrobe. The designer has also furnished the headboard with two wall lamps to light up late night reading.
This stunning dark and mysterious balcony marks the end of this incredible home tour. Designed with dark elements, unlike the rest of the apartment, the balcony exudes mystery and glamour. The wooden panelling on the ceiling and the panelled chairs change the dynamic of this space.
Simple, compact but incredibly stylish, this boutique apartment will put your dreams of a palatial house in the backseat.
