A small stunning apartment full of surprise

When we think of our dream houses, we envision palatial homes and magnificent views of the sea or the hills. However, Nitido Interior Design, an interior designer and decorator firm, is changing those thoughts with their incredible home designs and decorations. The designers worked their magic on a boutique one bedroom residential apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai in a completely modern context with rich elements from contemporary style. Using handcrafted genuine hardwood furniture, natural limestone floors, granite window frames, and LED lighting, the designer turned this compact apartment into a luxurious apartment similar to the ones in New York City.

Are you excited to take this virtual tour with us and experience magic?