A Stylish Apartment full of charm

Living in one of the busiest and most metropolitan cities in the world means compromising on a spacious house with a yard and a swimming pool. But Nitido Interior Design, interior designers and decorators based in Mumbai, India, brought the luxury of a spacious house inside a comfortable space in this gorgeous residential apartment in Lower Parel, India. Designed with a contemporary style, the interiors of the house are minimal but reminiscent of the cafe culture so prevalent across the world. Bursts of colour and unique decor accessories give this residential apartment a distinct style and a stylish look.
Today on homify 360, we explore the interiors of this beautiful apartment. Let's begin this journey, shall we?
The living room is designed with a neutral backdrop, allowing the contrasting furnishing and decor accessories to stand out and take center stage. Gorgeous wall art, well-placed ceiling lights and a combination of grey and wooden furniture accentuate the contemporary style this space is fashioned in.
Small but charming, the dining area is placed in the corner of the apartment. Furnished with a 4-seater wooden table in a contemporary style, this dining room will transport you to the cafes on the sidewalks of Amsterdam. Vibrant and colourful framed paintings hang on a wall with a wall lamp radiating the space with a warm glow.
Browse through these dining room designs and get inspired!
Ever wondered how you could make your vanity stand look more chic and stylish? Parallel to the living room, this vanity space is perfection and minimal. Designed with a gorgeous room separator in white and grey tones, the vanity space is a closed extension of the living room. The dainty wooden and metal dressing table and the large circular mirror lend a sophisticated style to this space.
A large window dominates the one side of the bedroom, allowing a generous flow of natural light and air. A light wooden media stand and a standalone cabinet face the large bed. The neutral backdrop of the room accentuates the contrasting tones of the furniture in the bedroom. Well-placed wall lights illuminate the room with their warm but bright glow.
A three-toned colour palette of black, light brown, and white enhance the contemporary style of the kitchen. Veneer cabinets, black counter tops, and circular lights in the ceiling lend a stylish appeal to this space.
Compact but beautiful, this residential apartment is the perfect home for those living in the city. Functional, efficient, and incredibly stylish, the designer has utilized every corner of the apartment in the most brilliant fashion.
For more inspiration, check out this picturesque pastoral home.