A Modern Indian apartment with a magical interior

Indian homes, over the past few years, have gone through a drastic makeover and have started embracing more home styles into their interiors and structure. Moving past the styles they were recognized by, Indian homes have ventured into the modern and contemporary styles seen in homes across the globe. Single Pencil Architects & Interior Designers, an architectural firm based in Bangalore, brings a combination of contemporary and modern styles to this beautiful two-toned apartment by incorporating the style into various elements of the house. Sleek, edgy, and stylish, this apartment is dressed to the nines and showcases its love for modern and contemporary design. Today on homify 360° we explore the beautiful interiors of this Bangalore apartment.
While the base of the living room is dominated with a contemporary style, the ceiling tells a more modern story. Circular indentations are spread across the ceiling and are highlighted with radiant white lighting. A deep brown patterned panel graces the edges of the ceiling for an enhanced look. The designer has furnished the living room with a gorgeous white sofa set, which contrasts beautifully with the brown palette in the room.
Parallel to the living room stands a glass entrance door, decorated with a patterned panel and abstract art for a distinct look. This entrance door opens into the living room of this apartment.
The media room of the apartment is designed in contrasting tones of diamond tufted leather panels on the wall, a white paneled lit ceiling, and brown recliners. Mood lighting dominates the room and illuminates the space with a bright glow. A stunning piece of art graces the center wall of the media room.
Luxury and style is what defines the interiors and the decor of this bedroom. Contrasting tones of white, brown and grey lend a modern look to the bedroom. A striped panel runs from the wall across the ceiling, making a bold statement. A queen size bed with lighting at the base takes center stage in the bedroom.
The workstation designed in the bedroom isn't like the usual boring home office designs you see. Shining with vibrancy, this space is splashed with a deep red to liven up the interiors and make work at home more fun. The red wall panel and red sofa set give the space a vivacious and stylish feel.
