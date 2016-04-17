A Magical Villa Engulfed In Nature

Today on homify 360, we're going to tour a gorgeous Mediterranean villa designed by FingerHaus GmbH, builders based in Frankenberg (Eder), Germany. The builders have combined the bold lines and curves of modern architecture with the old charm of colonial style to create an unconventional architectural beauty. The exterior and the interior of this villa sees elements of Mediterranean, contemporary, and modern style. Sitting in the midst of lush greenery, this villa is the perfect place for a family.
So without further ado, let's begin this tour and immerse ourselves in its beauty!
The sleek lines of modern architecture and the subtle gable roof lend this villa an unconventional yet stylish appeal. Symmetrical wooden framed windows with metal balconies, a wooden porch, and gorgeous shrubbery around the plot give this villa a charming and visually appealing look.
Designed with an open layout, the villa features rooms that seamlessly flow into each other and give the area a more spacious look. The minimal design of the kitchen blends beautifully with the contrasting tones present in the dining room. Two-toned and simple, the kitchen boasts of a U-shape layout, making it a functional and stylish space.
The transitional style of the dining table and the modern style of the chairs give this space a truly unique look. A rich brown symmetrical dining table is gathered with four black leather chairs with metal elements. The marriage of modern and transitional style enhance the visual appeal of this room. A gorgeous wall art hangs across the dining table for added style.
Expansive and designed in the colours of the ocean, the bathroom is definitely the most gorgeous space in the villa. The dark grey bathtub tiling and flooring and the pearl white and aqua blue cabinets give this bathroom a unique and coastal style. Spacious and open, the bathroom also allows a generous flow of light into the space.
The gorgeous backyard of this villa marks the end of this home tour. The designers have styled the house with a car garage as an independent structure. Shrubbery surrounded with wooden fences cover the sides of the house. The three-tone exterior featured on the villa and the garage truly makes it an architectural beauty.
