A Magical Villa Engulfed In Nature

Today on homify 360, we're going to tour a gorgeous Mediterranean villa designed by FingerHaus GmbH, builders based in Frankenberg (Eder), Germany. The builders have combined the bold lines and curves of modern architecture with the old charm of colonial style to create an unconventional architectural beauty. The exterior and the interior of this villa sees elements of Mediterranean, contemporary, and modern style. Sitting in the midst of lush greenery, this villa is the perfect place for a family.

So without further ado, let's begin this tour and immerse ourselves in its beauty!