A simple home with a charming interior

Have you always wondered what those charming cottages in fairy tales look like? Today on homify 360°, we take you on a home tour that will bring back those memories of fairy tales you heard as a child. The brainchild of FingerHaus GmbH, this gorgeous colonial home is the perfect representation of charming and beautiful. Rich deep coloured gables, lush greenery, and pastel shades accentuate the beauty of this home. The bold architecture of modern style and the colonial design of colonial style give this home a rather visually appealing look. Let's go on an adventure with this home tour, shall we?
Tiled gables and symmetrical doors and windows face the expansive backyard of this house. Covered in greenery and planters, this space is an ideal place for gatherings or picnics with close family and loved ones. The house is surrounded by a fence, further enhancing its colonial style.
Sitting amidst foliage covered boundaries, this house is reminiscent to the charming and idyllic cottages present in fairy tales. Large curved windows, lush greenery, and fables instill a sense of tranquility in this house. The two-toned colour palette, mellow and rich, further accentuate the colonial style this house is built in.
Simple, minimal, and elegant are the words to describe this compact kitchen. The warm pastel shades of the interiors contrast beautifully with the dark wooden frames and countertops in the kitchen. The designer has furnished the space with a small island flanked with two bar stools for quick breakfasts or snacks. Stunning wall lights hang from the ceiling, illuminating the kitchen with a warm glow.
The dark brown panelling across the ceiling and window frames, the rich dark furniture, and the lush rug contrast gorgeously with the pastel shades of the interiors. The designer has furnished the space with a 4-seater dining table that's surrounded with planters for a natural element.
The pièce de resistance of this gorgeous home is the grand piano in a deep brown shade that's placed in the living area. Facing the large curved glass doorway, this living area is exquisite and charming. Nothing says colonial like an incredible piano taking centre stage. We have come to an end of this exhilarating home tour. If you enjoyed this, have a look at this apartment in Mumbai.