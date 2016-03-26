A Stylish Home in Stone and Wood

Geometric patterns come together for a charmingly linear setting with lots of stone and wood at play – that’s the best way to describe this beautiful and natural abode. Casa en Valle de Bravo is a villa rendered by the eminent team at Revah Arqs in Mexico. Stone and white walls have come together inside as well as outside the home, to give it a wholesome look and feel. The abode is a visual treat filled with surprising corners that are vibrant and soothing at the same time. So take the tour to know more!
Lush greenery surrounds and caresses the façade, which in turn is a vision in geometric detailing. Various lines and planes complete the exterior look of this villa with stunning surprises around its various corners – starting from a statement making stone wall to even vibrant doses of red on another side. A walk around the property will reveal landscaping and small terraces built into the design of the grounds. A swimming pool with underwater recliners sits luxuriously in the backyard, waiting for someone to take a refreshing dip.
Before we start tackling the rooms one by one, it may be worth mentioning that the home has been planned in an open way, with the indoors and the outdoors literally merging with one another. The seating in the living room is in sophisticated black leather with an entertainment centre facing it and a row of modern looking shelves in white above the television. The open doors, the wooden beams slanting overhead, and the stone wall on the right, give this space a cosy feel.
The open vista like feel continues into the dining area as well with a simple table and moulded white chairs sitting in the centre. The only other décor feature here is the trio of white overhead lamps that are suspended from the beams to throw light over the area. The stone wall exudes a natural and soothing appeal. The beams all over the house feature recessed and focused lighting to cast a glow over the design elements of the home.
Not literally actually! The kitchen is an ultra modern one set in stone. The stone walls and the artistic play of various textures make this a space to reckon with. Recessed lighting aesthetically illuminates the space as a grey kitchen island makes a statement against the chrome and white corner. The kitchen luxuriously opens up to the outdoors and makes cooking a delightful experience.
Since this home is all about imbibing the outdoors into the indoors, you will find cosy and snug seating arrangements dotting the outdoor spaces as well. The dark rattan couches with orange seats and cushions offer a pop of colour that goes well with the wooden slats acting as shade above. Massive sliding glass doors let you take a peek at the living and dining areas.
The home is replete with varied quirky touches including this one. This spiral staircase is the second one in this house and lies just off of the living room. Its wooden planks are set neatly with great precision for a true spiralling effect, around a white iron pole. Sleek white railings and glass balustrade complement the black iron and glass structure encasing the stairway.
This Mexican home offers a stunning play of materials, textures and design elements even as the indoors and outdoors truly unite for an expansive feel. The openness and artistic qualities of this home make it a winner!