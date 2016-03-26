A Stylish Home in Stone and Wood

The home is replete with varied quirky touches including this one. This spiral staircase is the second one in this house and lies just off of the living room. Its wooden planks are set neatly with great precision for a true spiralling effect, around a white iron pole. Sleek white railings and glass balustrade complement the black iron and glass structure encasing the stairway.

This Mexican home offers a stunning play of materials, textures and design elements even as the indoors and outdoors truly unite for an expansive feel. The openness and artistic qualities of this home make it a winner!