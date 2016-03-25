A vibrant home with a super stylish interior

An oasis of style combined with a rare warmth and play of colours, is a cherished dream for most home owners. A warm and vibrant home is one that soothes and invites you in, welcoming you to take your worries and leave them at the door. Residencia MB is one such abode. Designed by Cabral Arquitetura Ltda., from Maringa, Brazil, this villa has a warm and charming vibe from the word go. It imbibes elements like glass and colours to give you a world of happy endings. So take a tour through this home to know more!
One of the most striking features of this home as you gaze at its imposing façade at dusk is the fact that the contours have been highlighted not just by mere architectural elements, but by a play of lights. The designers have ensured that a dramatic play of lights set the stage for the onlooker even as lush greenery surrounds the property. A walk around the expansive grounds will bring you to nooks with reclining chairs and other delights that make this villa a cosy and inviting habitat, at the very first glance.
The living room is a vision in neutral shades that go from browns to greys and whites in a soothing palette of style. Comfort seems to be the main theme of this elegant space as oversized single seaters and a comfortable three seater couch take centre stage. The single seaters sit next to each other in their opulent upholstery, with one solid coloured couch and another with a subtle print on it.
The futuristic coffee table is a sleek wood and glass affair. The chic bench on the left is all about classic lines with slim wooden slats doing the job. Artworks in solid frames dot one wall with a row of delicate lights to give the paintings some gallery style attention. A textured rug ties in all the details well.
The classy and stylish dining table sits right under an artistic chandelier with oversized crystal beads. The eight seater square dining table is a glass topped one, with a simple yet solid support. Beige upholstered chairs sit around the table in pairs. A potted plant stands next to a wall mounted mirror cabinet which holds an array of pretty crystal glasses. The simple shelf behind the big grey couch is also visible from here, making for a picture of sophisticated comfort.
The jarring effect of electric blue has been well cured thanks to white walls and recessed white lighting in this area. Hardwood floors take care of the rest of the design scheme to make it a vibrant yet soothing space for creativity to flow unhindered. The chic white revolving chair matches the walls and is a good contrast for the blue L shaped study station. Matching blue shelves in a corner make a fun and cool statement.
A lovely play of bright colours makes this area a perfect kiddie destination. A blue wall to one side matches step with the wooden entertainment unit and offers company to the colourful bins lining the shelves. A chrome railing and ladder makes it easy to reach toys which are high above the ground!
The bathroom is a rich statement of natural elements like stone and wood. The solid long white counter comes with a wooden shelf underneath to house some indoor plants and toiletries, while mosaic tiled walls exude a soothing vibe.
The elements used in the design and décor of this residence are varied, but they are all integrated together nicely thanks to the play of light and textures. The end result is a winning look that caresses every inch of the home! Check out another home tour for more ideas - A Simple Home with Irresistible Charm.