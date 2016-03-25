A vibrant home with a super stylish interior

The living room is a vision in neutral shades that go from browns to greys and whites in a soothing palette of style. Comfort seems to be the main theme of this elegant space as oversized single seaters and a comfortable three seater couch take centre stage. The single seaters sit next to each other in their opulent upholstery, with one solid coloured couch and another with a subtle print on it.

The futuristic coffee table is a sleek wood and glass affair. The chic bench on the left is all about classic lines with slim wooden slats doing the job. Artworks in solid frames dot one wall with a row of delicate lights to give the paintings some gallery style attention. A textured rug ties in all the details well.