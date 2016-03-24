A lavish and Chic Abode in Mumbai

A sophisticated grey retreat full of regal touches and a strong modern design overlay – that is what this Marine Drive residence by Nitido Interior Design from Mumbai, is all about. Myriad shades of grey come together to create a modern canvas with a regal, classical setting. This home is full of interesting pieces that ask you to stop and stare. The elegant setting of this home makes it a designer treat of sorts. Grey combines with wooden surfaces and retro style furniture to create a winning combination. The home is artistic yet sleek with unparalleled style. Take the tour to know more!
The living room and the basic layout of the residence show that it is an old structure. The designers have remained committed to the basic old school bearings even as they have imbibed varied modern and retro elements for an overall chic style statement. The living room has one grey wall in a smooth finish and a natural marble wall where the television is mounted. A grey couch makes a seriously modish statement and goes well with the sleek wooden furniture all around. The full length drapes and the indoor greens enhance the luxurious feel.
The dining table is a conversation piece with its retro style legs and polished look. The upholstered grey chairs are extensions of the grey marble floor as well as the smooth grey walls. A simple bench sits opposite the grey chairs and provide a homely touch. A large mirror lines one wall of this space.
The well engineered kitchen is a Germanic delight with its razor sharp lines and white, black and chrome surroundings. The laundry corner is also accommodated into this space along with other modern appliances. A strong monochrome vibe emanates from this space as the white cabinets and washer offer a fitting contrast for the black countertop and cabinets beneath it. A potted plant lends a pop of colour and life.
A charcoal black wall in the bedroom renders it with a high chic quotient. The solid looking bed with matching wall mounted entertainment units, bureaus and bedside tables make a strong designer statement. The drapes start flowing from the ceiling making the room seem lofty and proud. The classic wooden and glass doors add pizzazz. Recessed lighting illuminates the bedroom smartly, and a modern artwork sits above the leathery headboard.
Grey accent walls with brick finishing glisten with style in the chic bathroom. This luxurious space has a strong industrial vibe and brings in a hint of sophisticated white thanks to the sink and counter top. The wooden cabinet of the wall mounted sink provides adequate storage space. The light above the mirror is a sleek rectangular affair that brightly illuminates the area. The modern look of this bathroom makes it a sleek space that can rejuvenate and activate you in no time at all!
This home has an endearing array of classic elements that have been retained from the old school structure of the residence. Touches like this glass door with its classical linear style and wooden frame looks quaint and adds to the overall elegance of the home. Ceiling to floor drapes and antique vases holding plants make for a luxurious ambiance.
This Marine Drive residence is a designer dream indeed. It brings in classic lines that translate into a modern palette filled with shades of grey. The designers have made sure that there is a
strong presence of rich wooden surfaces as well, to break the monotony of grey in the home. Here is another ideabook to inspire you - A Sleek Mediterranean Style Home with a ModernTwist.