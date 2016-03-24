A lavish and Chic Abode in Mumbai

This home has an endearing array of classic elements that have been retained from the old school structure of the residence. Touches like this glass door with its classical linear style and wooden frame looks quaint and adds to the overall elegance of the home. Ceiling to floor drapes and antique vases holding plants make for a luxurious ambiance.

This Marine Drive residence is a designer dream indeed. It brings in classic lines that translate into a modern palette filled with shades of grey. The designers have made sure that there is a

strong presence of rich wooden surfaces as well, to break the monotony of grey in the home. Here is another ideabook to inspire you - A Sleek Mediterranean Style Home with a ModernTwist.