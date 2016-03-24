Tile your bathroom like a pro!

Gone are the days when people used to spend minimum time in the bathroom. Back then, bathroom was just a dingy small room with basic amenities. However, the scenario nowadays has changed. We do not use the space to just get a shower and do the needful. The contemporary bathrooms are a class apart that helps one to relax and spend some ‘me’ time. From fixtures to tiles, there is a lot that goes into making the perfect bathroom. Let us focus on how you can get the right tiles for your bathroom!

The tile market has a lot of options for your washroom like ceramic tiles, vitrified tiles, mosaic tiles, digital tiles and many more. With so many options available these days, customers are confused as to what type of tiles to choose from the market. We are here to help you decide which design, material and cut that are best suitable for your bathroom. Most of the Indian bathrooms are often wet unlike the western ones. Hence, it is important to pick the tiles that have a low water absorption capacity and are non-porous in nature. The recommended water absorption by weight ratio is less than 3%. If the water stays on the tile surface for a long time, the dirt gets absorbed quicker. Sounds complicated? Then let us make it easy for you.