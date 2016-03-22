A Beautiful and Furnished Apartment in Mumbai

This bedroom is straight out of the pages of a home decor magazine or a high end resort where you can go by invitation only. White and wooden hues caress the room in a larger than life play of elegance and sophistication while black and white art stands proudly overlooking the bed.

The subtle brick finish and dark greyish blue tone of the accent wall behind the bed exudes sophistication and sleek bedside tables come forth to finish the look. Items like the fabric lined storage boxes and seats at the foot of the bed, as well as the comfortable and modern looking white chair add to the general beauty of the room.