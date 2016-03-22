A Beautiful and Furnished Apartment in Mumbai

It would be hard to resist a place like this and not fall in love with it at first sight! That’s the charm of this uber cool residence by Nitido Interior Design, designed in overtures of elegance and classic lines, in Juhu, Mumbai. This residence makes abundant use of classic, robust and sophisticated brown and takes away any signs of boring and staid designs with a dose of fun. The cool quotient of this house comes through in various subtle touches and its elegant bearings. The sheer creativeness of the space shines through in every room, as a result of this exercise!
The home’s entrance is a seriously awe inspiring spectacle thanks to its heavy wooden door set in a delicate looking frame that stands out artistically in its white environs. The door is a solid slab of wood that swings open elegantly and its handle is really the piece of resistance that gives it a sleek and playful character with its pretty curve. The view from the door is that of yards of white and sleek modern design.
Say Hello to New York with this stylish living and work space. The crate like furniture with low seating and simple cotton seats as well as the warm wooden flooring set the tone for some cool loft like fun. Recessed lighting and exposed beams on the ceiling make this space a designer delight. The study on one side is a contemporary yet serious affair with slim wooden planks set on the wall for shelves. The slim table matches the shelves and the white revolving chair invite you to sink in for a while!
Show stopping good looks is what characterises this area with a play of brown shades for an elegant affair. But that is where the serious fun begins. The asymmetrical vertical shelving unit adds a dose of eclectic fun while the acrylic backed chairs take the coolness quotient forward. A simple but bright pendant lamp sheds light over the smart space and makes for wholesome meal times!
This bedroom is straight out of the pages of a home decor magazine or a high end resort where you can go by invitation only. White and wooden hues caress the room in a larger than life play of elegance and sophistication while black and white art stands proudly overlooking the bed.
The subtle brick finish and dark greyish blue tone of the accent wall behind the bed exudes sophistication and sleek bedside tables come forth to finish the look. Items like the fabric lined storage boxes and seats at the foot of the bed, as well as the comfortable and modern looking white chair add to the general beauty of the room.
The presence of well designed, multifunctional furniture makes this log cabin like space a well appointed kids’ bedroom. The bunk bed sits atop an entertainment area strewn with vibrant and cosy bean bags.
The bunk bed also makes room for shelves on one side, which is useful for the study area with its bright wall and white desk. The overall look is chic and replete with serious fun!
Scores of glass lamps hanging overhead to give you a view like none other, makes this bathroom an ultra luxurious space which is elegant at the same time. The wooden floor extends to caress the long white tub and to act as frame for the glass panel on the side of the bathtub. A massive mirror completes the look and enhances the feeling of spaciousness.
This home offers a serious play of cool yet elegant décor elements, taking the design values to a whole new high. The elements have been balanced carefully to create a luxurious and unforgettable residence. Here is another home tour to inspire you further - An Ultramodern Home with Luxurious Touches.