A stunning villa in Brazil

Let's take a tour of a beautiful villa and see if we can take away any bright ideas from the brilliant designs featured here. Vila Mascote III as it's called, is designed by MeyerCortez arquitetura & design, architects in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
We hope you enjoy the tour of this simple yet elegant villa.
The open plan living room is long rather than wide, and has a versatile, neutral and earthy color scheme. Choosing a neutral color scheme is best if it is a larger area as it is easier to coordinate and match the color and style.
People who like entertaining guests will appreciate that the spacious living room is big enough to accommodate a long dining table that can easily sit 6 people. One of the main advantages of an open plan design is that it enables people to interact more conveniently with each other. As there are no room dividers and one space flows seamlessly into the other, this living space is designed for fluidity in style and in the social interactions which take place in this space.
This open plan living room could be the perfect design for communal living or for people who love entertaining guests at home.
In this photo, we can see that the large open plan living room area actually consists of two different types of seating and lounging areas. One area has the typical sofa seating arrangement common to most living rooms, with one big couch and two smaller sofas facing it, creating a slightly more formal yet relaxed space to chat.
The other area is more suitable for casual lounging as it allows you to stretch out comfortably on the sofa.The big throw pillows also make this space more laid-back and comfy.
Finally, notice the cozy little corner created by the raw brick wall to house a small home office which can be hidden away easily by sliding the wooden door.
The somewhat unfinished and raw look of this bathroom is what makes it have the much sought-after, trendy industrial design look. The grayish colors and the love of concrete in this bathroom design also make the industrial design stand out. Spotlights create an interesting effect in this industrial design bathroom adding a touch of glamour to a simple and down-to-earth place like this.
Extending the living area to the balcony is a great way of making use of an outdoor space to relax, unwind or even dine. Many people also like to have lots of plants on the balcony, but because of space constraints, having both a garden, and an area to chill out can be challenging. However, there are other creative ways of making space for plants on the balcony as you can see here. Here, we see that potted plants have been hung on one wall creating a nice little green space on the wall and saving space at the same time.
The easiest way to add a splash of color to this balcony is by throwing in a bunch of colorful pillows designed with vibrant patterns that are sure to attract attention.
This child's bedroom is simple yet sweet with one accent wall in pastel pink and cabinets to match. The pink accent wall has also been fitted with a display shelf to showcase all the toys, adding a touch of fun to the room. The large mirror at the side of the bed makes the bedroom appear larger than it actually is, while the bright white interiors accentuate the spacious feeling.
The earthy colors and conservative designs makes this room look more mature and sophisticated. A neutral backdrop is the best way to get started with interior design, whether it's a bedroom or a living room.
