A stunning villa in Brazil

The open plan living room is long rather than wide, and has a versatile, neutral and earthy color scheme. Choosing a neutral color scheme is best if it is a larger area as it is easier to coordinate and match the color and style.

People who like entertaining guests will appreciate that the spacious living room is big enough to accommodate a long dining table that can easily sit 6 people. One of the main advantages of an open plan design is that it enables people to interact more conveniently with each other. As there are no room dividers and one space flows seamlessly into the other, this living space is designed for fluidity in style and in the social interactions which take place in this space.

This open plan living room could be the perfect design for communal living or for people who love entertaining guests at home.