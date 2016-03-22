A classic and comfortable residence in Mumbai

A city evolves with its people and experiences. These people are the ones who make the city their home, and a home in the city – which is what ultimately characterizes a place. This is the exact feat that has been achieved by this residence on Gamadia Road, Mumbai by Nitido Interior Design. The residence, with its simple, classic and clean lines, exudes old Mumbai charm that also effortlessly brings in solid modern touches – very now, very Mumbai! White walls and large windows as well as classic posters and solid furniture are the hallmarks of comfortable Mumbai style design. So let us take a walk through this residence and unravel a whole new world of class and comfort.
The quaint living room invites you in with a splash of white and touches of cottage style decor, with no fuss showpieces that are the hallmark of Mumbai living. The posters and the classic yet simple clock on the wall add subtle dramatic touches. The white couches are simple and oh so comfortable with colourful cushions in solid colours for a vibrant feel. The large open windows as well as the old school shelf in the reading zone, make for a charming statement of sorts!
A tour of this home would be incomplete without a remark on the obvious love for books that the home owner seems to have. A linear and well-designed bookshelf painted in pristine white to merge with the walls lets the books take the limelight, and stands in the corner by the large airy windows. So the breeze can take you to magical lands as you thumb through the various volumes. A comfortable colonial style wooden chair with a quaint tea table sits facing the bookshelf for hours of reading fun! The home is littered with such touches of the colonial period with bureaus, coffee tables besides this chair.
While a high ceiling marks the entire home and makes it look expansive, the dining area has taken special advantage of this feature by installing shelves which serve as a bar and ride right up to the ceiling. The robust wooden look is one that breaks the power play of white and sky blue and flaunts a sophisticated vibe of its own. High bar chairs by the kitchen island complete the look along with matching overhead lamps in an industrial looking upside down vortex that throws light over the stylish area.
The wooden kitchen with its chrome appliances is a charming space with the dining area lying right next door. All modern appliances and smart crockery have designated spots for a clutter-free experience. The overall neatness makes the kitchen a space worth spending time in.
The bedroom is as fuss free as the rest of the home, with comfort playing the starring role. A muted earthy saffron bedspread gives company to the white bed sheet for a homely appeal. The TV with its wall mounted entertainment unit is a serious looking affair that faces the bed for hours of fun. The study table by the window is guaranteed to make those creative juices flow!
The bathroom replicates the vibe of the rest of the home with simple luxuries like the light granite counter top taking centre stage. The white cupboard underneath matches the white sink atop and makes a simple yet classic statement. Storage needs are met cleverly too along with a slim rod which is used for hanging towels.
This stunning home is a simple and luxuriously classic rendition of all things elegant, yet all things fuss free. The décor and design elements meet on a canvas of white walls and large open windows for an easy breezy look that is easy to fall in love with!