A classic and comfortable residence in Mumbai

The bathroom replicates the vibe of the rest of the home with simple luxuries like the light granite counter top taking centre stage. The white cupboard underneath matches the white sink atop and makes a simple yet classic statement. Storage needs are met cleverly too along with a slim rod which is used for hanging towels.

This stunning home is a simple and luxuriously classic rendition of all things elegant, yet all things fuss free. The décor and design elements meet on a canvas of white walls and large open windows for an easy breezy look that is easy to fall in love with! For more ideas, feel free to check out this ideabook – A modern home with stylish appeal.