Don't get tricked. Flat handover for clever people!

Deciding on taking over a new apartment can be tricky, but here are some tips that can make your choice a bit easier and smoother. This idea guide will discuss all the things you should check in the house, so you can use it as a checklist to see if your new house or apartment is secure, has everything you need, and is functioning properly. It's best to jot down the subtopics you see in this article to help you remember. Remember, organization is key to getting things done efficiently and making the correct decisions.

Firstly, be prepared. Come to your appointment with your landlord equipped with a notebook, pen, camera, and measuring tape to record your observations. Measure the height and width of the doorway to make sure your furniture will fit in. You need to take everything into consideration as there is no turning back after signing the contract, but first relax! Let's browse through this checklist for a flat handover carefully and take notes.