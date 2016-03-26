7 tips to give your kitchen a stylish makeover

The kitchen is a place where you start your day, and a place where you come back to prepare a hearty meal after a long day. Besides the normal routine, the kitchen also fulfils a variety of roles. Starting from kids doing homework to lazy brunches on weekends and fun filled evenings spent prepping for parties—this is one space that literally sees it all. But more often than not, we end up rushing through this space, using it as a thoroughfare for more important activities as we stop only to pick up where we left off as far as nourishment goes. In reality, the kitchen deserves a lot more attention and designer love than what is usually accorded to it. So ask yourself a very pertinent question that does not merely have to do with grocery shopping and coupons: what design should I choose for kitchen appliances?
Now take the answer and go shopping for a whole new look for your kitchen, and give your kitchen a stylish makeover with these appliances!
Hood tops for the stove are readily available, and in fact, they even come as sets with the stove and range. They remove smoke, odours, heat and grease very effectively when the cooking is in progress. The stove’s hood has to be a design that matches your kitchen design in either the same colour or a contrast shade.
The refrigerator is probably one of the most important appliances besides the stove and cooking range. Make sure that you choose something that supports your lifestyle. The fridge is an appliance that stores cooked food as well as raw ingredients. So ensure that you choose a good brand and keep in mind any voltage fluctuations that you may have in your area. Do remember to give a long thought to parties if you host any over weekends, and how frequently you do so. Depending on that, you may want to invest in a fridge that has a quick freezing feature for a ready supply of ice and lots of room to freeze ready to fry snacks as well.
The double door fridge is a good option for a family. Finally, choose the colour and texture depending on the overall look of your kitchen – maybe a cool decal decorated one for a relatively plain kitchen and a solid coloured or chrome piece for a kitchen with vibrant counter tops and graphic backsplashes. Take a cue from this sober kitchen designed by Grupo Arsciniest, architects from Mexico.
Install a cool radio in your kitchen for nonstop music. Choose a retro style colourful radio or a cool chrome piece for that industrial look, depending on the basic design of your kitchen. The radio can also be a part of a slim music console that comes designed like a shelf. Usually, these consoles also have a dock for iPods so that you can play your own play list while you are busy cooking up a storm and whipping up gourmet delights.
A radio can help you choose a station or play a playlist depending on your mood and the occasion as well – a soothing, soft lilting set of tunes for the evenings and supper time, and an energetic, happy beat for mornings. Party music can be played on Saturday nights too. Also, news stations can be turned on in the morning so that you make the most of your rush hour and stay abreast with current events as well.
An electronic or manual set of kitchen scales is a good investment for any kitchen, especially if you like to bake. Not only does it help you get the precision based measures for all the ingredients, but it also helps you weigh your poultry and other ingredients for a correct measure of sauces that will go with the recipe. Much like the rest of your appliances, this one too must be chosen in keeping with the colour scheme of your kitchen as well as the size of your family, and how often you bake or entertain.
Whether you are a fan of smoothies, or in love with Italian sauces that make for quick fixes on weeknight dinner tables – make sure you choose your mixer with great care. The market is teeming with options in various colours, wattages and sizes. The juicer-mixer-grinder combination is one of the most popular options and comes in a variety of sizes and prices brackets. Sleek and colourful varieties are available as well to make a statement on your counter top.
Hand blenders are also a sleek and compact option and more than anything else, they are a breeze to use and clean. The mixer should be chosen on the basis of functions and fittings, depending on what kind of cooking you usually indulge in: beaters and whisks for cake mixing, choppers with various shaped plates for stir fries, grinders and juicers for smoothies and so on.
The stove is the heart of this space – the kitchen literally revolves around the stove top. You can have a two, three or four burner stove or even more, if you want to go in for a customised option. It can be built into your counter top for a truly luxe feel, or you can place one on top of the counter with the option of installing a range below. If you are into induction cooking and have invested in cast iron and induction cookware, you can have a burner or two that assists that kind of cooking. Also, the stove should be chosen keeping in mind the family size.
Invest in a good and sturdy battery sink for the ease of washing vegetables and fruits or getting water for boiling and other activities. It should ideally be placed close to the stove. Modern and innovative battery sinks are aesthetically pleasing too.
The kitchen is where we get our nourishment and replenishment – we start and finish our day with this space. So cooking and eating here should be an absolute pleasure. Just remember to invest in a line up of good design kitchen appliances for a smooth sailing gourmet time! Here’s another ideabook to get you going - Which material is best for my kitchen countertops?