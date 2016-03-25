7 smart steps to fixing an air mattress

If your air mattress is leaking air, you need to give it immediate attention before the tear gets any worse. Inflate the air mattress to its full capacity and then try identifying the puncture. The most important tools to help you find a leak in an air mattress are your ears as the tear can be too minute to be easily noticed. The ‘phhhhhhsshhh’ sound of air escaping the mattress is what you need to look out for when you want to find the spot an air mattress is leaking from.

If you cannot identify the leak from the sound of air, try using the soap and water test. Make a mild soap and water solution and soak a sponge in it. Slowly wipe the inflated mattress with the sponge so as to leave a soapy water solution layer over it. Start near the valve before moving onto the seams and then the face of the mattress. The puncture will be easily identifiable by the bubbles that form around it. Mark this spot with a pen or marker. Soapy water if left on the mattress can promote the growth of mould and fungus. Hence, once the leak is identified, wipe the mattress clean, and deflate it and let it dry properly before fixing the puncture.