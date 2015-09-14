Tips for a productive atmosphere in the study room

In the study room, your concentration has to work at its full capacity. The silence, the light, the furniture, everything has to be in perfect balance with the intention of learning and studying at your full potential. When it comes to spend a few productive hours, everybody has their own rules and rituals. The art in designing a study room is to know how to create a productive atmosphere without breaking any personal rituals.
Is never too late to find some useful tips for your study room, in order to spend even more time in a productive and relaxing atmosphere.
This study space satisfies all the hard working people who need regular relaxing breaks. For a playful but productive atmosphere, bright colors and a space full of cushions it's the key to a healthy mixture between studying and relaxing. The orange pillar from the middle of the room completes the wood that predominates the entire room. And if a purring cat helps for concentration, some shelves placed high to the ceiling will satisfy any little feline.
A desk full of useless stuff is always a reason of distraction. Take as an example this study room that adopts a very clean and minimalist style. On the wooden desk, you can find only the necessary things: the computer, a notebook, and some pens. The ladder from the right is used as shelves for books and plants, and for some color and inspiration is used a checked shirt that is hanged from the ceiling.
If a desk doesn't suit one's needs, then a comfortable armchair and a lamp with a bright light will do the trick. This study room, due to its big window, offers a great light for those long reading hours, and during the night the lamp will brighten the book's pages. The library adopts a really minimalistic style offering the perfect shelter for those big and precious books.
This study space has all it's needed for some long productive hours: a wooden desk with two lockers on the sides, a chair, a notebook, and a window. The fact that the wood predominates the entire space gives a warming and comfortable feeling to the room. The small pastel blue window lets the fresh air and the inspiration to pierce the student’s creativity.
In this study room the silence, the simplicity and the light offers a perfect space for some productive hours. The desk doesn't have to fill up half of the room. It's enough some space for a laptop and for a lamp. The library and the closet from this study room have space for books and clothes, and the couch provides the perfect spot to read a book or to relax.
If dedicating an entire room for studying is too much, then ADRIANA PIERANTONI ARQUITETURA & DESIGN shows us a way to infiltrate a desk in the living room without ruing the relaxing atmosphere of the room. The long wooden desk placed behind the couch offers enough room for some productive hours, and also the large window is creating a breezy and pleasant atmosphere to the room.