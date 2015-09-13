Ideas to create a calming and comfortable nursery

In a nursery begins a new life story. Here is the place where the mother starts to know her child, and the baby is getting familiar with his new life. The mother will always cherish the first memories and also they will stick in the infant’s subconscious. So having a nursery with a peaceful and safe environment is crucial for both of them.
These examples will reveal different styles and manners to create a perfect atmosphere for a new happy family.
With no doubt, every kid would like to grow up in this room. The nursery provides everything that a happy kid will need. Starting from a child's perspective, there are enough cool toys to play with, there is a big and comfortable crib, a big window through which the sun spreads its sunbeams into the entire room, and a beautiful wooden floor that is covered with a white carpet for a plus of warmness.
This nursery is the definition of coolness itself. The wooden baby's crib has a very futuristic aspect in which the baby can already start making plans for a bright future. Even if the style is very minimalistic the wallpaper doesn’t ruin the aspect, due to the fact that has the same color tone with the rest of the room. The playful style can be found also in the transition from opaque to transparency. The glass vase and balls from the white shelves give a profound aspect to the room, and of course the floral white material from the crib, gives a vague image of the crib's interior and also a delicate protection for the baby.
This nursery is the perfect example of extra coziness. The pastel purple of the walls goes in the same tone with the comfortable armchair, which gives to the room a pleasant and relaxed atmosphere. The white curtains matches with the white floor, with the lower part of the wooden walls, and with the rest of the furniture, offering a very intimate and protective feeling to the room. The colorful cushion from the baby's crib and the toys from the rounded shelves give a joyful environment for the happy times spent in this nursery.
With this nursery, everybody is convinced that CARAMELLA knows exactly what's best for a princess. The classic style covers the entire room, and the pastel green furniture goes perfectly with the multitude of shades of pink, which transforms this nursery in the prettiest thing in the world.
For a more calming and neutral look, this nursery is a great pattern to follow. The color white offers a heavenly look to the room, which will calm and soothe the baby’s sleep. The light slides gracefully inside the nursery, brightening the pastel pink walls and the white carpet and floor.
This nursery for sure is fit for a born queen. The classic style highlights the dramatic and luxurious atmosphere of this room. The gray walls work in perfect contrast with the golden crib. The entire nursery is thought to be more than just a baby room, but also a room for a future young adult. The furniture is inspired from 18th-century style and is well mixed with the modern carpet. The warm and soft light is provided by the beautiful chandelier, which hangs down from the ceiling.