6 tips from the expert: layout for a small living room

With real estate prices soaring, it is not uncommon to own smaller sized homes. Smaller homes would mean smaller living rooms too. Size does not matter when you are determined to be practical and creative with your home decor. You can plan and use every inch of space you have available to make your living room cozier, prettier and more welcoming than ever. The layout you choose for your living room can make all the difference. Read on for tips from our experts on best layouts for a small living room.

Also once you have decided on a layout these small living room tips will come in handy.