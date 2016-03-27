6 tips from the expert: layout for a small living room

With real estate prices soaring, it is not uncommon to own smaller sized homes. Smaller homes would mean smaller living rooms too. Size does not matter when you are determined to be practical and creative with your home decor. You can plan and use every inch of space you have available to make your living room cozier, prettier and more welcoming than ever. The layout you choose for your living room can make all the difference. Read on for tips from our experts on best layouts for a small living room.
Also once you have decided on a layout these small living room tips will come in handy.
Living rooms are where you spend most of your awake hours at home. If you are a coffee lover then all you need is a small sofa, a small coffee table and a big cup of coffee to relax, unwind and spend your weekends or evenings. This layout works well even for hosting guests who come over as well. Placing the sofa almost against the wall helps save some space and gives more room for other furniture or shelves.
Focus on having the right amount of light, including natural light, to brighten up your living room. If space permits, you could include couple of fold-away chairs as well which can be used when needed.
When you have a small space to work with, every nook and corner matters. How well you use your space will determine how spacious your room appears to be. This layout suggests filling up a corner or more of your small living room with furniture, wall hangings or picture frames, or a tall book shelf. By placing all things functional in one corner of the room, the rest of the open space gives a sense of vastness. The important thing here is to do this aesthetically so that it looks classy, instead of clumsy.
Seating arrangements are often the highlight of any living room. Whether you want to host your guests to a tea party or relax and watch television with your family or simply sit back and read a book, you need comfortable seating. If you have a small open plan living room, it would be best to avoid huge sofa sets that occupy a lot of space. Instead opt for a smaller sized sofa, more petite in design, in the center of your open plan living room. It could be a two or three seater with comfortable cushions. To add a dash of classy charm a comfortable arm chair at the side would do you good too.
There are a lot of things that need to find themselves a place in your living room. Your television, sound system, other electronics, books, artifacts, show pieces, picture frames and the list can just go on and on. You want to be able to see and be able to flaunt all your best stuff in the living room. If you have a small room it would be a good idea to select one wall and get a built in storage setup for all of these. Your seating arrangements including sofa set or armchairs can be placed against the opposite wall. That way everything is in one place and the rest of the walls and space can be more minimalist. Read up for some more minimalist living room ideas.
Small living rooms can also be designed to serve guests who stay over after your weekend late night movie or football parties. You can go ahead and place a sofa bed right next to a window as shown in this layout. The natural light flowing in through the window adds a sense of more space. You can throw a carpet on the floor too for a cozier effect. The day bed doubles up as a seating space too helping you opt for smaller or lesser number of sofas or chairs for the room. You could in fact even opt for alternate seating options like some interesting looking stools or benches.
If you are lucky to have bay windows or large windows in your living room, you could choose to place a pair of armchairs right in front of them. Team that up with a long comfortable sofa against the wall and place your television and fireplace on the opposite wall. The large windows bring in lot of light creating a feeling of more space.
Whether your living room is small or medium sized, the key is to give it a nice welcoming look without being too cluttered. A cluttered space highlights lack of space and makes it more obvious that the room is small. Choosing the right layout helps you make the most of the space available without giving a slightest hint about the room being small. Go ahead and redesign your living room layout and begin believing that even small is big!