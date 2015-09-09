10 sensational BBQs and wood-fired stoves

Love wood-fired pizza, naan or tandoori chicken? Then what's better than cooking on a chulha or a home wood-fired Tandoor? Chulha is a traditional Indian cooking stove used for outdoor cooking. It is traditionally a U-shaped mud stove made from local clay. After the clay formation is complete it is finished by covering it with a coat of clay and cow dung mixture. Having a kitchen which you can set alight using wood as fuel, is indeed a sign of love and tradition for our forefathers; it is reminiscent of the good old “Chulha” in India.

Today on homify we present them to you them in a new modern flair. Fireplaces for cooking, wood-firing pizzas or barbecuing can transform the space where they are installed as well as the surrounding areas, making them extremely cosy spaces and social magnets for family and guests alike.

If you have a small or mid-size family and you love the smell of food cooked on wood or coal, here are some design options that you’ll love and will give your food a distinctive aroma and taste and will leave your family and guests begging for more. Today we present beautiful examples of 10 grills and wood stoves to make cooking at home even more pleasurable.

Lets not wait, hold your breath and enjoy the smell of wood-fired food!