6 Unbelievable things you never knew about kitchen countertops

True! Corian is the present and almost certainly the future of kitchen worktops. Corian is a DuPont branded worktop material that can elevate your kitchen from boring to classy. Corian provides an elegant, smooth and seamless appeal to your kitchen worktop, sink and splashbacks. You will fall in love instantly with your silky smooth scratch proof Corian worktop. Though expensive, Corian is definitely worth all the money you spend if you measure it in terms of ease of maintenance, durability, hygiene and its sheer beauty. And once you decide on Corian for your kitchen, look here for more inspiration on Corian for the rest of your house.

With so many options available to choose from for your kitchen worktop it is definitely no mean task to narrow down onto one. There are varying opinions and reviews that you may hear leaving you confused while making a choice. Hopefully this ideabook has busted all your myths and highlighted all the right facts to help you decide on the right material for your kitchen worktop. Take a look at this ideabook for economic ideas for your kitchen cabinets too.