Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The look of your small kitchen annoys you? Give it an upgrade

Rhea Purnita Paine Rhea Purnita Paine
kitchen ​custom-made, edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR Rustic style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Compact homes, compact kitchen and the same old boring modular styles can make today's homes look boring. Do you spend a lot of time in your kitchen and feel bored there? Does the drab the look of it annoys you? Well don't settle for less. Upgrade your kitchen and make it a lively bright space where you and your family will enjoy creating and sharing meals and memories. Here are 6 simple tips that can help you revamp your small kitchen and give it a new look.

Don't go monochromatic

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

An important thing where people go wrong is to go for an all white or all cream small kitchen. If you have a small space, colours can actually help make your kitchen look more lively and give it a happier vibe. You don't have to play holi with your kitchen. But a good dash of a bold colour, like the vibrant use of red in this kitchen, can transform a boring space into a happy one.

Modern Rustic

Proyecto decoración de un txoko tradicional en Getxo., Urbana Interiorismo Urbana Interiorismo Rustic style kitchen
Urbana Interiorismo

Urbana Interiorismo
Urbana Interiorismo
Urbana Interiorismo

A rustic kitchen has a wooden earthy beauty to it that can immediately transform a modern cramped kitchen into a beautiful space. Instead of going all rustic opt for a modern-rustic kitchen so that you have all the convenience of modern appliances and the beauty of an old world rustic kitchen. You can do this by incorporating just a few rustic elements like Mediterranean tiles, wooden slabs or a stone wall in your kitchen.

Hide your storage

Berry Bunch Classic Kitchen Pvt Ltd KitchenCabinets & shelves
Classic Kitchen Pvt Ltd

Berry Bunch

Classic Kitchen Pvt Ltd
Classic Kitchen Pvt Ltd
Classic Kitchen Pvt Ltd

While a few rustic elements are good, don't go overboard with it. When it comes to cabinets, it's better to opt for sensible and functional modular cabinets as these provide ample storage area and hide it beautifully too. Rustic wooden cabinets are often bulky and waste space. Modular cabinets like the one here designed by CLASSIC KITCHEN on the other hand will give you a lot of innovative storage options and leave you with plenty of space to walk around in your tiny kitchen.

Vertical storage

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Another way to save space, as well as make your small kitchen look better is to opt for vertical storage. Having more storage cabinets on the walls will make room on the ground for other things like a tiny breakfast table like here, a few potted plants or even some more appliances that will make your work easier in the kitchen. Vertical storage also means you don't have to bend down constantly to get stuff while cooking and thus makes your job easier in the kitchen.

Use every corner

Happiest when the skies are blue, Alaris London Ltd Alaris London Ltd KitchenCabinets & shelves
Alaris London Ltd

Happiest when the skies are blue

Alaris London Ltd
Alaris London Ltd
Alaris London Ltd

Another important thing is to utilise every nook and corner in a tiny kitchen. Modular innovative storage ideas like the retractable shelf here, or a corner cutlery shelf can help you get more out your small kitchen, and in turn feel less annoyed at it. Be it a hanging rod against bright tiles where you can hang a variety of pots, pans and even herbs, or a slender wooden bar rack, you can make your boring kitchen more interesting by incorporating little things here and there.

Something special

kitchen ​custom-made, edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR Rustic style kitchen
edictum—UNIKAT MOBILIAR

kitchen ​custom-made

edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum—UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR

Lastly, you can add something special, unique and perhaps purely you to your kitchen to make it look vibrant. Be it colouring the walls your favourite shade of mustard yellow like in this kitchen designed by EDICTUM—UNIKAT MOBILIAR, or a blackboard wall where you can jot down recipes, or a white wall with your favourite quotes from your food icons, add something of your own to the kitchen to make it special for you. If you are looking to make your kitchen more colourful, here are 5 colourful kitchen ideas for Indian homes.

6 reasons why you need a ceramic sink in your home!
Are these ideas helpful? Let us know in the comments below.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks