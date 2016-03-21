How to grow Lotus and outdoor plants properly?

Lotus flowers are beautiful aquatic plants that are the symbols of divine beauty and purity. Some parts of the lotus plant such as the seeds and the stems can be eaten, and Chinese medicine has used these plants for ages.

There are various colours and sizes of lotus, and seeds can be found in nurseries or through online shops. The most common colours are pink, red, yellow, and white. Lotus plants can grow through seeds or tubers. Plants grown from the seed are usually stronger, but they take up to a year to flower because they will grow into tubers first. This idea guide is a simple manual on how to grow lotus with the seeds. Let's get started shall we?