Wondering how to decorate your one-room apartment?

Carpets are a great way to dress up an area. A nice carpet can instantly add a touch of elegance and colour to your room and also unite all the elements. Rather than carpeting the entire room with a single carpet, make use of multiple small rugs and carpets will not just add to the décor of your room but will also add texture and colour to it. Stay away from wall to wall carpeting as it would make your room look smaller than it actually is.

Get started on furnishing and decorating your dream one-room apartment by keeping the above tips in mind. Make use of floating shelves, mirrors to give an illusion of a larger space, dual-purpose furniture among others to make the most of limited space available. Let the limited space not limit your imagination when doing up your one-room home and give wings to your creativity. Here is another ideabook on small spaces that might interest you - 6 Smart Storage Hacks for Small Spaces!