Wondering how to decorate your one-room apartment?

Just because you moved into a one-room apartment doesn’t mean you have to do away with decoration ideas. Decorating a one-room apartment is tough since space is always at a premium but there are always ways of getting around and fitting in those decorative lamps and mirrors for making your space look nice and cosy. The idea is to help you move beyond the constraints of a small one-room home and add in some serious style that will wow your guests. Here are some awesome tips and tricks that help you furnish your pad and get it ready for those Friday night parties. So let us get started without any further delay.
Dividing your studio room into areas meant for relaxing, entertaining, eating and sleeping is another of absolutely essential items when planning the layout of your studio apartment. You should decide which areas would house the bed, sofa/chairs and the kitchen and breakfast bar. While dividing the room, keep in mind the window placement of your room as well as the artificial lighting too. Also keep in mind the way you would move in the room and then place furniture accordingly. It would make no sense to have your bed at the entrance and your entertainment area at the end of the room. Smartly planning the layout of your studio apartment and dividing your one-room home will not just give you some privacy but will also help in the overall décor and lighting of the room which can be done according to the function it would be used for.
After the colour on the walls of your room, lighting plays the second most important role in making or breaking the décor of any room. When it’s a small space, your light plays the function of not only defining a space but also providing a chic sense of style. So never ever take lighting of your home easily. We would go on to suggest that your one-room layout should be designed from the light source for the maximum effect. Decide on what kind of lighting you want for your room based on the kind of work you would do. Another important thing to keep in mind is don’t just go for a single lighting feature thinking that it would be enough to light the small space. However small a space is, lighting in layers gives the best effect and hence opt for that. Try having multiple light fixtures will help you accentuate portions of the room according to preference and thus make your layout look like the handiwork of an accomplished interior designer. Sometimes, however, you could bet on that wonderful piece of chandelier to add that functional and sculptural element to your hard-worked little space.
Once you have mentally partitioned your room into areas meant for sleeping, eating and relaxing; you can go looking for that perfect bed. You can choose to get a custom built one or go scouring the furniture market for that perfect bed, which meets both your needs as well as pocket too. We would suggest that you choose a bed that has storage either under it or near the head board. A bookshelf at the foot of the bed can effectively serve as partition for your bedroom. Having storage would help you keep those knick knacks and rarely used items out of sight. Needless to say, your bed would be occupying a major portion of one wall. So arrange your entertainment unit accordingly. You could even use a day bed instead of a full size bed if you are further pressed for space. For all you adventurous souls, you can create a mezzanine bedroom in your studio apartment and make your home extremely chic and stylish.
Once you have placed your bed, the next step is arranging your seating area- the other basic furniture of your one-room apartment. Depending upon the area left in your room, you could choose to furnish it with sofa and two chairs or alternatively with stand alone chairs surrounded around a coffee table. Do not go very heavy sofas as they could make the room feel smaller. A nifty tip we can give you here is to use an ottoman that can double up as a coffee table when desired or as an extra seat when needed. Or you could even use stacked tables that will help you entertain better.
Once you have placed the basic furniture of your one-room apartment, it is time now to think of actual partition. We do not recommend you to make literal walls to divide your one-room home. Rather be clever and make use of ingenious ways such as folding screens, custom made shelves, curtains, floor to ceiling glass wall among others to discreetly separate your one-room home. You could even smartly make use of pony walls or the headboard of your bed and get some much needed privacy when entertaining in your one –room home.
Carpets are a great way to dress up an area. A nice carpet can instantly add a touch of elegance and colour to your room and also unite all the elements. Rather than carpeting the entire room with a single carpet, make use of multiple small rugs and carpets will not just add to the décor of your room but will also add texture and colour to it. Stay away from wall to wall carpeting as it would make your room look smaller than it actually is.
Get started on furnishing and decorating your dream one-room apartment by keeping the above tips in mind. Make use of floating shelves, mirrors to give an illusion of a larger space, dual-purpose furniture among others to make the most of limited space available. Let the limited space not limit your imagination when doing up your one-room home and give wings to your creativity. Here is another ideabook on small spaces that might interest you - 6 Smart Storage Hacks for Small Spaces!