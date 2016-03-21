From Shabby to Chic: How to Give your Home an Easy Upgrade

The shabby chic style is a wonderful style to use if you are looking to put your personal mark on your house. There are so many different ways that you can incorporate your own personal items, artwork, photo or object into the design. These can fit seamlessly into the space, or they can create an element of surprise if they are unusual items. This element of surprise is a wonderful way to introduce an unusual item such as an industrial, decorative or just plain weird item. This lantern is a wonderful addition to the style. It is unusual but it fits into the design due to its white colour. Consider painting different interesting object white to incorporate into the design.

If your house is looking a bit tired and worn, it may be time for an upgrade. If you are on a budget, a shabby chic upgrade is the perfect solution. Shabby chic simply uses cheap second hand furniture and your own upgraded furniture in a fresh new design. Start by creating a focal point for the space, this may be an item, a view or a piece of furniture, next include elements of nature such as a plant or floral textile, then add a personal item to make the space your own. Finish by adding an element of surprise to complete the design. Upgrading to a shabby chic design is a wonderful way of bringing a lightness and freshness to any space. For more ideas see Shabby Chic.