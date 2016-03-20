A small home with a big heart

A calming and soothing vibe is what we all look for in a home. A home is a space that envelopes you in a warm embrace filled with a relaxing feel. The Zen effect has always been a powerful one that combines the goodness of indoor plants with rocks and straight backed furniture for a look and feel that is entirely relaxing and also stylish. This home has also been designed and structured along similar lines. A strong oriental linear vibe runs through its scheme of things even as classic lines have been imbibed for a luxurious effect. The result is a calming and stylish space that beckons all the senses. To know more, take a walk through Residencia CC by Cabral ArquiteturaLtda in Maringa, Brazil.
The façade is where the Zen like magic begins. The stone, wood and white walls come together to create a calming effect of sorts. Greenery lines one side of the driveway as the expansive look is continued with linear goodness and a solid geometrical structure. A vertical slab of stone tiles is put together for an embossed effect that glistens with style.
The first thing you probably notice is the beautiful wooden door. Planks of wood have been structured into horizontal lines that form the door. This door has a panel of glass that adds a touch of understated style. The large door creates a luxurious feel from the word go, as it opens into a compact entry way with a glass wall to one side. A solid wooden shelf is mounted on this glass wall with two Japanese style stools sitting daintily under it. The warm and wow effect are successfully imbibed right at the entrance!
The first thing that one notices in the living room is the understated yet solid wall of stone tiles that mirrors the similar wall from the façade. The rest of the room is all of glass and white walls with a surprisingly homely touch coming through with the oversized rattan couches – a lovely oriental touch! The coffee table is a simple circular one with moulded legs while a wall mounted unit of wood houses the TV and entertainment system.
Soft recessed lighting to highlight the white and stone walls as well as glass to shine through the high design values makes this area a dream come true. The white staircase is a stone, chrome and glass affair with pebbles and wooden planks kept underneath for a designer Zen effect that takes over the senses.
The first thing that strikes the eye as soon as you enter the bedroom is the larger than life entertainment system in jet black. With a guitar leaning in a corner, it reveals the creative bearings of the home owner. In keeping with the hard rock and heavy metal look, the glossy doors to a side as well as the light polished shelves in two straight lines give it some cool character. A comfortable bed with stripped bedding makes for some relaxing vibes to reverberate through the room.
The relaxing vibe is carried through to the back yard of the villa. The actual façade comes into plain view from this angle as the kidney shaped pool invites you to take a refreshing dip. The walls have been decorated with standing logs and lots of focused lighting to create a resort like feel. Greenery completes the look. This villa is a splendid statement of a relaxing, Zen like feel which comes together with beautifully elegant and classic lines that give it a unique character. The play of stone, wood and glass has been used as fitting canvas on which varied Oriental elements have been placed.
