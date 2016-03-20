Six must-try Easter decoration tips for this spring

Easter is associated with the resurrection of Christ and the arrival of spring. Easter is associated with bunnies and eggs. The Easter bunny is folkloric and is associated with the Holy Trinity as in the Three Hares motif. The egg is the symbol of new life and the new season of spring is often welcomed with sprucing up the house and decorating the rooms in Easter colors and themes.
Easter also signifies the beginning of warm weather and bright colours. Whether you are hosting a friendly brunch or celebrating with family, its time to introduce some splashes of colour to your house.
Shimmering painted eggs on a bed of moss can also be lovely as a centerpiece. Eggs can be painted in a soft pastel shade. Once the paint dries, glue can be applied in dots or shapes and glitter can be sprinkled on it. Dining tables can be set up creatively using Easter themed place settings like colorful handmade chicks and painted eggs. The fireplace mantel can also be used to showcase Easter themed accent pieces, like bunnies and bird nests. Fresh cut flowers can also be placed around the house in vases or pitchers. Blooming flowerpots is also a great way of brightening up the living room. Once the flowers have bloomed they can be replanted in the garden. Wreaths are good both indoors and outdoors. Succulents and moss can be used to create a wreath, as they are very easy to care for. So let’s get going!
Spring’s arrival heralds the blooming of a wide variety of flowers. Apart from showcasing the garden’s blooms in pots and vases another idea to decorate the home in spring is to have floral prints for curtains, cushions and throws. Depending on the color of the room, the floral prints can be used to be in sync with the overall theme. Floral lace can be used as trim to decorate eggs and table linen.Floral prints also lift the mood and add life and joy to a space. Designers believe that mixing floral prints create good energy. For instant pairing prints with the background color of the room will boost color and add to the effect.
Though the Bible makes no mention of the hare that delivers decorated eggs to well- behaved children on Easter Sunday, it has become a symbol of Christianity’s important holiday. Rabbits are believed to an ancient symbol of fertility and German immigrants introduced it to the world. Decorating eggs is an Easter tradition and it is said to represent the resurrection of Jesus. In olden days eggs were forbidden food and people would decorate them to mark the period of penance and fasting during Lent. Therefore decorating eggs, chickens and rabbits are a most important feature during Easter. People decorate eggs in several different ways. Bunny toys of children are used as decorative accents. Children too get involved in the painting of eggs and making chicks and bunnies using various materials.
There are several decorating techniques that can be used with eggs. They are simple and affordable and widely available in local stores. Eggs can be layered a coat of chalkboard paint and small messages can be written on them. Tattoos are a rage with children. Fake tattoos can be pasted on to eggshells. The eggs can get stamped with spires superheroes and other cartoon characters. Small faux nests can be created and decorated eggs can be placed in it. While setting the dining table personalized eggs with names can be a perfect place card for Easter dinner. Eggs can also be dyed in different colors and after the paint dries, flower stickers can be pasted on them.
According to legend the church bells go to Rome, get blessings from the Pope and on their way back they are loaded with egg. They wear a pair of wings and ribbons and are carried on a chariot. On Easter morning, they announce the resurrection of Christ and scatter the eggs in the gardens. In olden days, real eggs were placed in the garden. As people evolved, presently Easter bells and eggs are now available in the form of chocolates. The bell is the most common decorative item during Easter.
While decorating for Easter, it is important to use a lot of colour that is synonymous with Easter and the arrival of spring. Spring heralds a lot of colour in the form of flowers and greener surroundings. Bold florals in vivid colour can give a modern-art kind of feeling. These prints will look good in any room as curtain or in cushions. Muted tones and delicate blooms will give a vintage feel. Tiny buds on a lampshade or a quilt will enhance the vintage look. Linen pillows embroidered with flowers will also be a good accent while decorating a home during spring. Chairs can be decorated using floral fabrics and this will turn the chair into a showpiece. Room dividers can also be converted in a floral masterpiece. Printed floral canvas screens can add charm to any living room.
White adds to the brightness in all decorative items. White is a very dramatic colour and mixing it with florals or any other combination only adds to the beauty. During Easter, white can be used with all the colorful floral prints to make the room cheerful and bright. White also gives an airy feeling to the room in general. Generally people fear white, as taking care of white fabric is difficult. But with preshrunk and machine washable fabrics, white can be used in decorating a room along with pastels or any mellow shade.