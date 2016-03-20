Six must-try Easter decoration tips for this spring

Easter is associated with the resurrection of Christ and the arrival of spring. Easter is associated with bunnies and eggs. The Easter bunny is folkloric and is associated with the Holy Trinity as in the Three Hares motif. The egg is the symbol of new life and the new season of spring is often welcomed with sprucing up the house and decorating the rooms in Easter colors and themes.

Easter also signifies the beginning of warm weather and bright colours. Whether you are hosting a friendly brunch or celebrating with family, its time to introduce some splashes of colour to your house.

Shimmering painted eggs on a bed of moss can also be lovely as a centerpiece. Eggs can be painted in a soft pastel shade. Once the paint dries, glue can be applied in dots or shapes and glitter can be sprinkled on it. Dining tables can be set up creatively using Easter themed place settings like colorful handmade chicks and painted eggs. The fireplace mantel can also be used to showcase Easter themed accent pieces, like bunnies and bird nests. Fresh cut flowers can also be placed around the house in vases or pitchers. Blooming flowerpots is also a great way of brightening up the living room. Once the flowers have bloomed they can be replanted in the garden. Wreaths are good both indoors and outdoors. Succulents and moss can be used to create a wreath, as they are very easy to care for. So let’s get going!