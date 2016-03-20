Building a house: hire a contractor or do it on your own?

So you're planning to build a house and wondering if you should hire a contractor or do it on your own. Well, you've come to the right place. This idea guide will discuss the advantages and disadvantages of building your own house versus hiring a contractor to do the job. It's best to inform yourself properly and look at the bigger picture before you make such important choices.

Firstly, we will discuss some tips on how to find the right contractor. Then, we will briefly touch on communication with the contractor followed by the average costs. After that, the pros and cons of building a house on your own versus hiring a contractor will be debated. Last but not least, an alternative suggestion is recommended.

We hope the information here will help you make the right choice. Let's browse through some of these tips shall we?