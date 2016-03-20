Incorporating old furniture in your Interior decor

Flowers provide a wonderful way to bring nature into an interior design. They can act as a motif that can bring the natural elements of wood and fabric together with the more modern elements such as ceramics and sleek modern furniture. These flowers can be in many forms; vibrant fresh flowers in large vases, gorgeous potted flowers sitting on the window sill; floral prints on cushions on the sofa or even a spray of small floral paintings arranged on a wall. Alternatively consider including one large bright flower canvas in a prominent position. This picture is a wonderful example. Place this in a space with elements of red or yellow to bring the design together. This is a great way to reproduce a natural design incorporating antique features to a design.

You may have lived in your house for a number of years, or you may have just moved in, but it has become obvious that a new design is required. You like the idea of something more modern, although what will you do with the beautiful antiques that you have been given? Do not worry, there are wonderful ways that you can incorporate these stunning antiques with a natural modern design. Use the antiques as a basis, then introduce nature through floral materials on sofas, see the breezes with long flowing curtains, use a natural timber table to unify the style, a Persian carpet for warmth and finish this off with some wonderful flower paintings throughout the house. This is just one way to integrate antiques into a natural new style. For more ideas see A Contemporary Home in Classical Style.