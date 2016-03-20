6 fantastic stone surfaces from 6 amazing countries!

Certain countries have a building material that is very present in the soil. When that is the case, a country will build a reputation of having excellent materials and soon enough a specific type of building material is associated to a country. For example, not much could be said about an Italian pebble, but quite a lot can be told about Italy's marble that comes in many different colours. When renovating, buying or moving into a new home, adapting it to the tastes of the owners only seems natural. Implementing one, many or simply half of a wall into the home can literally boost the overall atmosphere of the home. It changes the tone and invites a little bit of history of a country into the home. The following inspirations will relate about six countries and their most renowned material