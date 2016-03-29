What to keep in mind for a perfect wedding day

Candid wedding photography is a rage these days. No posed, preset photos but real photos of the best moments from your wedding. You may need to call the photographer home first to capture moments when you are getting ready and following your journey from Ms. to Mrs. You’ll also need to plan some extra time for candid pre-wedding photography when you are both dressed up and cheerful to get your best shots. Also see if you want an off-location pre-wedding shoot (like on the beach) to add a unique touch to your album.

Discuss with your photographer in advance on who will sort and pick the photos. Some people want their own choice of photos from the wedding because the album is for a lifetime to treasure. If you are planning this, do know that you will need the time, energy and patience to sort, shortlist and finalize from thousands of photos and you may end up suffering from photo fatigue.

Wedding albums can range from the regular types to highly personalised varieties. Designers take the time to tell your story from childhood, add narratives from your family and even match the intricate page design to your outfit, décor and jewellery. Do ask for a preview before getting the album printed.