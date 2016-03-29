Your browser is out-of-date.

What to keep in mind for a perfect wedding day

Justwords Justwords
Haırdresser Project for Bomontı Hılton Fıgaro Consept , monoblok tasarım & içmimarlık monoblok tasarım & içmimarlık Commercial spaces
When planning for one of the most important days of your life, everything seems to become a rush. Even if you draw your wedding plan six months in advance, there are a million little things to do as the D-day approaches and very little time to do them.

Every girl envisions her wedding day to be perfect – when she is the most beautiful lady in the room and everything from the ambience to the food is just right. While there may be a lot of ad hoc events that can change the equation, here is a wedding day checklist of things you can plan for in advance.

Evening programs and dances

Banquet hall, Ishita Joshi Designs - Love Living! Ishita Joshi Designs - Love Living! Commercial spaces Event venues
Ishita Joshi Designs—Love Living!

Banquet hall

Ishita Joshi Designs - Love Living!
Ishita Joshi Designs—Love Living!
Ishita Joshi Designs - Love Living!

If your wedding or reception is likely to last well into the night, you may have to keep your energy levels up. If there is music and dance, chances are everyone will want the new bride and groom to take the floor. Choose your song in advance and take some fun time out with your partner to practice. You don’t want to be caught tripping over each other during your first dance.

Some families have a singing program arranged during and after the wedding. Though unlikely, there may be an impromptu request to test your vocal cords. Practice your favourite song.

Pick up flowers

Moz - florist, Dubaï, Dominique Herbillon & Edouard Augustin Dominique Herbillon & Edouard Augustin Industrial style bars & clubs Commercial Spaces
Dominique Herbillon &amp; Edouard Augustin

Moz—florist, Dubaï

Dominique Herbillon & Edouard Augustin
Dominique Herbillon &amp; Edouard Augustin
Dominique Herbillon & Edouard Augustin

Fresh flowers are used in so many ways in a wedding. List it all down. You’ll need flowers for yourself and the women in your family. Get the flowers in advance. Cover them with a damp cloth and leave in a cool place to maintain freshness.

You’ll need to check on the decoration of the car that is going to take you to the venue. The wedding venue decoration with flowers will need to be arranged well in advance but you’ll need to send someone to the venue to ensure things are happening on time. In addition to this, some communities require that you welcome guests with flowers. Specially adorned flower garlands are exchanged by the bride and groom and you may also need flowers during the rituals. And you’ll also need to have your bedroom decorated for the wedding night. Find out which of your relatives can be assigned the responsibility for each of the above so that you can go hands free!

Appointment with the hairdresser and makeup artist

Haırdresser Project for Bomontı Hılton Fıgaro Consept , monoblok tasarım & içmimarlık monoblok tasarım & içmimarlık Commercial spaces Commercial Spaces
monoblok tasarım &amp; içmimarlık

monoblok tasarım & içmimarlık
monoblok tasarım &amp; içmimarlık
monoblok tasarım & içmimarlık

These are the two most important people (after you) on the D-day. And we are not kidding. You should ideally choose your stylists in advance but take time out to show them your wedding dress and jewellery so that they can prepare themselves in advance with matching items. Plan out when you want your pre-wedding clean up done so that you glow on the special day. You’ll probably have to get it done before the pre-wedding rituals.  

A key wedding day tip is to reserve at least 4-5 hours to get ready with a half an hour buffer time before you leave for the ceremony. Ensure your stylists bring extra assistants who can help your friends and relatives get ready while they concentrate only on you.

The wedding ceremony

Restaurant＆wedding sunmario, INTERFACE INTERFACE Commercial spaces Commercial Spaces
INTERFACE

INTERFACE
INTERFACE
INTERFACE

By the time the actual ceremony begins, things are going to happen in auto-mode. You will be told where to sit, what to say and how to move. To make things a bit easier, try to find out what to expect, especially with the little rituals. Keep extra hairpins and safety pins handy with a friend. Also keep towels handy for sweets that may be served as a part of the ceremony.

On the backend, have someone take charge of your jewellery box and purse that holds the cash for the venue expenses. A loss in either can be a big spoiler so take time out to handle this calmly, especially when you are changing dresses. Don’t forget to check the décor of the wedding venue in the bustle! Make sure that the arrangement is as per your plan. Take a clue from this minimalistic but elegant venue designed by Interface, interior architects from Japan.

Don’t forget the photographer

wedding studio Ishita Joshi Designs - Love Living! Commercial spaces Event venues
Ishita Joshi Designs—Love Living!

wedding studio

Ishita Joshi Designs - Love Living!
Ishita Joshi Designs—Love Living!
Ishita Joshi Designs - Love Living!

Candid wedding photography is a rage these days. No posed, preset photos but real photos of the best moments from your wedding. You may need to call the photographer home first to capture moments when you are getting ready and following your journey from Ms. to Mrs. You’ll also need to plan some extra time for candid pre-wedding photography when you are both dressed up and cheerful to get your best shots. Also see if you want an off-location pre-wedding shoot (like on the beach) to add a unique touch to your album.

Discuss with your photographer in advance on who will sort and pick the photos. Some people want their own choice of photos from the wedding because the album is for a lifetime to treasure. If you are planning this, do know that you will need the time, energy and patience to sort, shortlist and finalize from thousands of photos and you may end up suffering from photo fatigue.

Wedding albums can range from the regular types to highly personalised varieties. Designers take the time to tell your story from childhood, add narratives from your family and even match the intricate page design to your outfit, décor and jewellery. Do ask for a preview before getting the album printed.

For travelling to the wedding venue

How to find the Cheapest Muslim Wedding Venues in London cavendishbanqueting
cavendishbanqueting

How to find the Cheapest Muslim Wedding Venues in London

cavendishbanqueting
cavendishbanqueting
cavendishbanqueting

It’s safe to presume that you will face “unprecedented” traffic on the way to the wedding. Most people have a traffic story on how they raced to the venue but just in case, keep at least a 45 minutes buffer to be on the safe side. If you are hiring a vehicle, make sure it has air conditioning.

Decide how you entourage will be travelling and if their vehicles are arranged. You can choose to travel with a friend or cousin who can help you when you get off at the venue. Ensure that whoever is driving knows both the shortest and alternative routes. And last but not the least, take medicine if you tend to get car sick. Same goes for anyone who is within your 5 feet radius!

Try and make sure that nothing’s forgotten

Decoración de bodas, Empordà Interiors Empordà Interiors Modern pool
Empordà Interiors

Empordà Interiors
Empordà Interiors
Empordà Interiors

From the biggest bag to the smallest hairpin, you need to make a wedding day checklist and tick it off right before you leave for the ceremony. And don’t lose the list! Label boxes to quickly sort and remember where you’ve kept your things. If you do forget, don’t get worked up. And the most important wedding day tip – don’t forget to smile!

This day is going to be etched in your memory – a day that will have little stories, big moments, lots of laughter and happiness. Make a wedding plan but don’t forget to enjoy every moment. Take a look at another ideabook for more ideas - How to have the perfect outdoor wedding.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


