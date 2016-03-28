These Living Room rules needs to be broken now

Bored of the same old living room design rules of heavy sofa, large television and boring wall unit? Breaking rules does not mean you have to go all rustic and redo your living room with rugs and wooden stools as all your guests would not appreciate that kind of drastic change. The fun in throwing rules related to home decor lies in breaking tradition and trying out something stylish that shows your stamp of individuality. To start redesigning your cluttered living room first take a hard look at each object in the room to see which ones can be removed then make adjustments accordingly. If you are making a fresh beginning, try out a mix of minimalist style and traditional designs to make a stylish statement with your living room.
There is no rule that a living room has to have a sofa and if you have a better option then go for it. Space is a challenge in the city and finding a sofa that fits into a small living room and leaves enough space to fit in other furniture can be very tricky. If you have an elongated hall like room that has to be divided into a living room and dining area then this elegant arrangement of thick colorful cushions on a bright mat against the elegant blue backdrop can fit in very nicely into your plan. Warm shades of purple, blue and pink are interspersed with white to soften the color palette and throw pillows are provided to give support if required. Thought the ethnic patterned cloth backdrop effectively creates a barrier between dining and living room you can always use something of your choice like curtains or artificial dividers.
You will never get tired of a white living room as the neutral color has a calming effect when paired with elegant minimalist furniture in white or grey. Atmosphere in this all-white room can never be boring if you perk it up with eclectic mix of luxurious furniture, minimalist décor and subdued lighting in the evening. White walls also preferred by house-owners as the atmosphere of the living room can be transformed by making simple updates to the accent colors by bringing in warm toned furniture or colorful paintings. Serenity and peace are the two words that pop into the mind when you step into this beautiful living room with pristine white furniture and silver light accessories.
Most people today know about the healing power of plants and their ability to filter air of pollutants in the house and keep different varieties of houseplants for maintaining clean atmosphere. Pollution within homes today is due to increase in use of artificial air fresheners followed by chemical compounds in paints, furnishings and clothes. Plants like English Ivy, asparagus, wax plant and others help to reduce blood pressure and reduce muscle tension by removing volatile organic compounds (VOC) present in the room and improving air quality. To bring harmony to this traditional living room Sanskriti Architects here have created a mini rock garden inside the living room that has a small rock fountain at its center with several varieties of healthy plants along with rocks and sand. The plants within this garden help to keep the air free of VOC's and maintain constant supply of fresh oxygen after sundown.
Adventurous people do not follow traditional norms and if you are in the mood of breaking rules and adding an unconventional touch to your living room then the easiest method would be to use mismatched furniture. Instead of the standard sofa set with matching coffee table, use chairs of different designs that will give a bohemian touch to the living room. Notice how the designer has made a clever mix of colors, designs and patterns to create a warm living room with mismatched furniture in neutral and dark tones tones which appear as if they are part of a set. Even the small coffee tables have different design and color but they blend into the layout as they follow the same color pattern as rest of the living room furniture.
If your house is away from the road or in a high-rise building that provides complete privacy from peeping neighbors then let go of window curtains. Though naked windows are not something that most people are comfortable with, it can provide house-owners with a clear view of outside world and also discourage people passing by to peep into the house. Large French windows like the ones in this apartment window look fine enough without curtains as they let in bright daylight without any barrier which brings positive energy to the room. Go ahead and break rules by keeping the blinds open throughout the day and challenge anyone passing by to control themselves from glancing into your elegant living room.
