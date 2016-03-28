These Living Room rules needs to be broken now

If your house is away from the road or in a high-rise building that provides complete privacy from peeping neighbors then let go of window curtains. Though naked windows are not something that most people are comfortable with, it can provide house-owners with a clear view of outside world and also discourage people passing by to peep into the house. Large French windows like the ones in this apartment window look fine enough without curtains as they let in bright daylight without any barrier which brings positive energy to the room. Go ahead and break rules by keeping the blinds open throughout the day and challenge anyone passing by to control themselves from glancing into your elegant living room.

