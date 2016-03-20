Using liquid insulation in home construction

Choosing the right type of insulation for your home can save you a lot of energy costs in the long run. If you are still using traditional methods of insulation, it's time to get updated because installation technology has improved a lot, and the new technology available today such as liquid insulation, is much more effective.

Liquid insulation is ideal for unfinished walls, ceilings, floors, and roofs for new construction. It can be easily be installed by fitting structural insulated panels or SIPs together to form the walls and roof of the house. The main advantage of liquid insulation is that it provides superior and uniform insulation compared to more traditional construction methods; and it also takes less time to install.

This idea guide is here to inform you of the basics of liquid insulation and when it makes sense to use it. Let's browse through these tips shall we?