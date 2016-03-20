Using liquid insulation in home construction

Choosing the right type of insulation for your home can save you a lot of energy costs in the long run. If you are still using traditional methods of insulation, it's time to get updated because installation technology has improved a lot, and the new technology available today such as liquid insulation, is much more effective.
Liquid insulation is ideal for unfinished walls, ceilings, floors, and roofs for new construction. It can be easily be installed by fitting structural insulated panels or SIPs together to form the walls and roof of the house. The main advantage of liquid insulation is that it provides superior and uniform insulation compared to more traditional construction methods; and it also takes less time to install.
This idea guide is here to inform you of the basics of liquid insulation and when it makes sense to use it. Let's browse through these tips shall we?
Actually, there are a few ways to install liquid insulation. Liquid insulation materials can be sprayed, foamed-in-place, injected, or poured. Some installations can fill even the smallest cavities, creating an effective air barrier. Most types of liquid insulation today use foaming agents that don't use chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) or hydro-fluorocarbons (HCFCs) as they are harmful to the earth's ozone layer.
Some common liquid insulation materials that are used instead are such as cementitious, phenolic, polyisocyanurate, and polyurethane. Some less common types include lcynene and tripolymer foam. Icynene foam is the most versatile as it can either be sprayed or injected. It also has good resistance to both air and water intrusion. Tripolymer foam on the other hand is a water-soluble foam that can be injected into wall cavities. It is also extremely resistant to fire and air intrusion.
Both spray foam and rigid foam are useful for improving home energy performance. Spray foam, however is better suited for big jobs as it can get the job done quicker. It can get messy though as overspray can deposit foam, which must be removed. The main advantage of spray foam versus rigid foam is that it stays in place and won't move, shift, or fall out of place.
Rigid foam on the other hand is less messy than spray foam. It is best suited for insulating crawl space and basement walls. Unlike spray foam, rigid foam is safer to handle as there are no harmful emissions during installation. One disadvantage of rigid foam is that it can be more time consuming than spray foam. It is also not as sturdy and stable as spray foam insulation.
The most common type of insulation used at home is blanket insulation which usually comes in rolls with a foil backing. The standard material usually used for blanket insulation is glass wool which is made from recycled bottles, making it an environmentally friendly material. Glass wool insulation is also very easy to install.
Rock mineral wool insulation is a more solid material compared to glass wool, hence it is more suitable for situations where the material can be compressed. Mineral wool comes in varying thickness and widths, and can be obtained in rolls. It is also extremely resistant to heat and fire.
Ultra thin liquid insulation is thermal insulation of the latest generation. The thin consistency makes it ideal to be applied to any type of surface easily with a paint brush, roller, or spaying gun with high pressure.
Coatings for ultra thin liquid insulation include acyrl and silicone, which both have waterproof qualities as well as heat-insulating qualities. Ultra thin liquid insulation is usually used for cauldrons, pipe lines, refrigeration equipment, and so on.
Liquid insulation products and installation usually cost more than traditional methods of insulation. However, in the long run liquid insulation can save money as it forms and air barrier which can eliminate some of the other costs and tasks associated with weatherizing a home such as caulking, applying vapor barrier, and taping joints. If you're building a new home, liquid insulation can help to reduce construction time and the number of specialized contractors, which saves money.
