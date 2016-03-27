How to fight that foul smell in your old carpet (5 easy tricks)

Through their colours, textures and designs, carpets have a way of adding a touch of warmth, elegance or sophistication to any room. Although they contribute greatly to the décor of any room and can be found in almost every urban household, carpets are not exactly easy to maintain. While regular dusting and vacuuming takes care of the daily dirt and grime, what do you do when there are accidental spills of coffee, milk, juice, etc on the carpet? Add to that odours from cooking and pets, and you could really have a smelly carpet.

Carpets are like sponges which suck bad odours like a sponge and build a strong smell over time. The common mistake while cleaning up such spills is to overscrub the part where the juice might have dropped. These not only damages the carpet fibres but also accumulation of water in the carpet, leading to a really weird smell. While you plan the much-needed deep cleaning, here are some instant and easy ways to put out those horrible carpet odours.