Cheap and simple: Salt is the universal weapon in the kitchen

Contrary to popular belief, salt is not only for seasoning food, but can also be used for a myriad of different things in the household such as a natural cleaning aid, insecticide, and for preserving food. There are literally thousands of ways that salt can be used at home, and that's why we say salt is the universal weapon in the household, plus it's super cheap too!

This idea guide features tips on how to use salt as a solution for household problems. Salt is a natural mineral which can be used as a cleaning agent, deodorizer, and also to help in the garden. We can minimize our use of toxic chemicals in the house and save money at the same time by learning how to use salt as an alternative. Let's browse through some of these tips shall we?