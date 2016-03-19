Cheap and simple: Salt is the universal weapon in the kitchen

Contrary to popular belief, salt is not only for seasoning food, but can also be used for a myriad of different things in the household such as a natural cleaning aid, insecticide, and for preserving food. There are literally thousands of ways that salt can be used at home, and that's why we say salt is the universal weapon in the household, plus it's super cheap too!
This idea guide features tips on how to use salt as a solution for household problems. Salt is a natural mineral which can be used as a cleaning agent, deodorizer, and also to help in the garden. We can minimize our use of toxic chemicals in the house and save money at the same time by learning how to use salt as an alternative. Let's browse through some of these tips shall we?
The rough, grainy texture of salt makes it ideal to be used as a kitchen cleansing agent. For best results, combine some olive oil with some salt and a dash of vinegar to clean and polish your cut boards and other cooking surfaces to renew it and give it a shine.
Salt is an all natural non-toxic anti-bacterial cleaning agent. It's the perfect product to use for cleaning, especially if you have children or pets who tend to lick everything! The beautiful kitchen is designed by Design9x studio.
Using salt as an insecticide is an age old trusted method known to grandmothers the world over. Many homemade insecticide recipes call for a mixture of boric acid and salt, however there is a better alternative that does the job without the need for handling toxic chemicals.
To make an effective natural insecticide, just add 65 percent bran, 10 percent sugar, 25 percent salt, and a bit of water to make a thick paste. The bran and sugar will attract the insects, while the salt will dehydrate them and eventually kill them. Epsom salt seems to be the most effective, and it's good for your plants too.
Salt has the excellent quality of being able to remove odour from anything. Try scrubbing your fingers with dry salt after you've cut up garlic, and your fingers won't smell like garlic for the rest of the day. It will also remove food stains from your fingers such as from turmeric or chili.
Make a deodorizer for your home by adding lots of salt to water and a few drops of lemon or essential oil for a slight fragrance. You can spray this mixture onto curtains, carpets, and the sofa as well.
Adding one cup of course salt to your laundry will make your clothes shiny, soften them, and stop colours from fading. It will also make the drying process faster. If you have a mild stain on your clothes, rub some salt on it before you put into the washing machine with plenty of salt and soap.
Make sure you keep a tub of salt handy in your laundry space. It helps to be organized when you're trying to learn new habits or new ways of doing things. Browse through shelves here on homify to help you get new ideas on how to organize your stuff.
Did you know that salt makes cut flowers fresher? Yes, you can keep cut flowers fresh for a longer period of time by adding a dash of salt to the water in the flower vase. You can also try an aspirin or a dash of sugar for the same effect.
Salt can also be used to keep artificial flowers held in place in the vase. All you have to do is pour salt into the flower vase, and then add a little cold water right before arranging the flowers in the vase. Basically, the salt becomes solid as it dries and holds the flowers in place.
Salt acts as a natural preservative for food as it dehydrates food, keeping it moisture free and unattractive to mould and bacteria. Preserving food in a natural way is very healthy and can save time on cooking. Try out recipes such as the traditional Korean Kimchi!
We hope this idea guide has been informative and interesting to you. For more new ideas and refreshing inspiration, have a look at Building a fireplace by yourself.