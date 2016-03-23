How to make the most of your north-facing balcony

A lot goes into buying a home. We always look for that extra space to unwind and grab a cup of coffee when stressed. That is why we insist that balconies should be given as much importance as the main interior space. Vaastu is another integral part of our traditional Indian homes and most builders these days ensure that the homes they build are Vaastu complaint. Areas like the balconies, veranda and the roof help in balancing the overall energy of the house. If there is a wrongly built balcony, then it can negate the good aura that the other rooms bring. Hence care must be taken before deciding on which direction you want to have the balcony.

When it comes to choosing the direction of a balcony, south or east facing ones are the recommended options because of the abundance of sunlight and breeze. Many home buyers are even willing to spend a few extra bucks to ensure they get such balconies. North-facing balconies on the other hand can be chilly during winters and naturally lose favour with home owners. But if you are stuck with a north-facing balcony, don’t let it go to waste. It has many possibilities if you are willing to infuse it with your ideas and creativity. You just need to pay some extra attention and follow these tips to transform your balcony into a chic relaxation zone in no time!