How to make the most of your north-facing balcony

A lot goes into buying a home. We always look for that extra space to unwind and grab a cup of coffee when stressed. That is why we insist that balconies should be given as much importance as the main interior space. Vaastu is another integral part of our traditional Indian homes and most builders these days ensure that the homes they build are Vaastu complaint. Areas like the balconies, veranda and the roof help in balancing the overall energy of the house. If there is a wrongly built balcony, then it can negate the good aura that the other rooms bring. Hence care must be taken before deciding on which direction you want to have the balcony.
When it comes to choosing the direction of a balcony, south or east facing ones are the recommended options because of the abundance of sunlight and breeze. Many home buyers are even willing to spend a few extra bucks to ensure they get such balconies. North-facing balconies on the other hand can be chilly during winters and naturally lose favour with home owners. But if you are stuck with a north-facing balcony, don’t let it go to waste. It has many possibilities if you are willing to infuse it with your ideas and creativity. You just need to pay some extra attention and follow these tips to transform your balcony into a chic relaxation zone in no time!
A common misconception is that north-facing balconies are boring and less colourful owing to the chilly factor during winters. But you can animate the space with natural or ornamental plants and flowers which can withstand shade and cold weather. Make sure that the flower pots are small in size. Avoid tall plants as they obstruct the sunlight flow.
Ornamental plants are the best choice when it comes to north facing balconies. They grow in shade and the beauty of these plants definitely catches the eye. Go for coleus that comes in a variety of colours. Ferns and indoor plants are also a good choice for balconies. These plants also offer a lot of privacy as they cover the exposed space. Creepers are not recommended in north facing balconies as they are considered inauspicious.
A north-facing balcony doesn’t get to enjoy enough sunlight. So for garden lovers, the north-facing balconies can be a little bit tricky as not all plants can grow in shade. Hence some people end up using the space as a warehouse. Only plants that don’t require much sunlight are preferred. North-facing balconies can be quite cold during winter evenings too.
A balcony is not just another extra space in the house. The balcony space, when properly utilized can transform the house into an oasis of beauty and serenity. From family get together to simple relaxation, the balcony is the most sought after place in an abode. And the north and the north east are preferred directions for people who believe that these directions bring positivity to the house according to Vaastu Shastra. According to this ancient art, a house that has ample open space in the north benefits from prosperity and happiness. A north-facing balcony has other advantages apart from the fact that it is good as per the Vaastu Shastra. It stays cool and pleasant during hot days and can act as a much needed respite.
The floor or roof over a balcony must be lower than that of the main building. This is the thumb rule as per the Vastu Shastra. The right flooring has to be chosen considering the amount of sunlight the north facing balcony draws. It has to be selected in such a way that irrespective of the harsh summer or winters, the floor remains pleasant and not too hot or cold. Also make sure that the balcony does not have many arches and avoid asbestos for roofing as they absorb heat and make the space hot.
In summer, many people find it difficult to stay in the same room owing to the heat. Good flooring has become a necessity especially during the summers. Tiles are an excellent option as they are made from natural stone and help to keep the scorching heat at bay. Tiles are also not very expensive and can be customized according to one’s need. Added to this, the tiles come in different designs that add a dash of beauty to your balcony space. Go for skid resistant flooring to avoid accidents. Study the various options available in the market before choosing the flooring for your balcony.
Usually, heavy furniture hinders the flow of sunlight into the balcony. Hence always go for light weight furniture that does not dampen the sunlight from flooding the balcony effortlessly. Have a minimal furniture setup so that the space does not look very cramped. Take a hint from this beautiful rustic balcony rendered by H5 Interior Design, interior designers and decorators from New Delhi.
Choosing the right colour for your home is extremely important and the direction of the rooms must also be kept in mind while doing this. While there are a plethora of hues to choose from, the choice must reflect your personality and blend with the overall home style. If you have a north facing balcony with a small window, paint it in a rich, dark shade. If there is room for some brightness in the balcony despite the north facing position, light beige or grey shade will add more warmth instead of the traditional white tones. The floor can feature vibrant tiles. You can also go for brick or stone walls for your balcony to achieve a natural appeal.