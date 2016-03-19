How to Design a Bathroom in the Bedroom

Congratulations! You have finished your first ensuite bathroom design. This is a considerable achievement. With your new plan in hand, it is time to pass it on to an expert such as a bathroom designer or architect. These experts are experienced in designing small spaces and will be vital in finding a way to utilise every available space in your room. They will then be able to translate your designs into an accurate scale representation of your design. With this it will be possible to order a 3D model of your bathroom. This is a great way of assessing if you design will work, and whether it is the design you were imagining. This plan will also be essential for other tradesmen who will be working on your bathroom such as plumbers and electricians who will need to know where to relocate pipes and wiring.

Architectural designs and trends are continually changing; they adapt to the ever changing demands of our lifestyles. The ensuite bathroom is one architectural trend that has become a staple in modern homes. It provides a practical and functional second bathroom in the large family home. For the older home, there may not already be an ensuite bathroom. In these cases it may be tempting to design and install one. If you have decided that an ensuite bathroom is for you there are a number of considerations to make; the size of the bedroom, what rooms will be affected next door, the circulation or layout of the space, and whether more space will be needed. These are just a few considerations to be made. For more inspiration see Compact Bathroom Design Ideas.