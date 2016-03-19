How to Design a Bathroom in the Bedroom

The idea of open plan living involved breaking down the walls between public use rooms to create one larger open space. This became a popular interior and architectural design of the 1980s, and involved merging the living and dining space. In later years the kitchen was also included into this large space. Frank Lloyd Wright was one of the first advocates of open plan living in private homes. His designs included a centralized kitchen which opened to other public spaces such as the dining room, living room and reception space. This idea of merging spaces to create a large open space is once again appearing, but not in the public spaces, but the bedroom. Ensuites have been a staple in master bedrooms in family homes for quite some time, although they are now merging into the bedroom, walls are being removed and the ensuite is becoming part of a larger bedroom space. Is this a style for you? Or do you prefer the traditional ensuite? homify has consulted the experts and found the best way to design a bathroom in the bedroom.
So, you have finally made the decision to include an ensuite in your bedroom, now you need to design it. There may be a few options to where you can build your ensuite, or there may only be one viable option. Whatever the situation the first step will be to measure your bedroom. When you have measured your bedroom you will get a better idea of what will fit into your bedroom and what will not. There is no point in putting a spa bath and shower into your designs if there is not enough room for both of these. One great way to start planning is to get the original plans for the house. This will not only give you accurate measurements, but will help you get an idea of how the renovation may affect nearby rooms. This amazing ensuite was designed by Nimble Interiors.
Now that you have the dimensions of the room, it's time for the fun part; designing. First decide what you need to include in your ensuite bathroom for it to be fully functional. Consider whether you need a shower only, or a shower over a bath. Do you need extra space for storage, or will the space underneath the basin be enough? Is one basin enough or would twin basins work better? When you have these essential elements, start to design. Grab a piece of tracing paper and put it over the original plans for the house. Draw as many versions of the ensuite bathroom that you can think of. The actual sketches do not need to be perfect, they are simply an idea of your ideal bathroom to pass on to your architect.
One of the common mistakes that people make when designing their ensuite bathrooms is failing to understand that the space that the bathroom will take is being sacrificed from the bedroom. It is lovely to be able to design a large and spacious ensuite bathroom, but this can mean that your bedroom will then shrink considerably. It may therefore be a more practical decision to design a smaller but equally practical ensuite bathroom. Consider employing space saving design concepts such as using shelving for storage, choosing a slightly smaller shower and basin to give the room the impression of more space and using light colours and white to make the space appear larger. Be sure to take advantage of every millimeter when designing your ensuite bathroom.
When designing you new ensuite bathroom, consider also how the bedroom will be used. In any space there will be a natural flow of energy of movement. This may be the movement of entering the bedroom, moving to the bathroom, to the wardrobe and back out. These movements are common and repetitive in our lives. If we can identify how we move around our bedrooms we can determine the optimum layout of the space, we can determine how we can use less energy and for the space to become more functional. When considering the most functional layout or circulation, get ideas from hotels that you have visited; where is the bed in relation to the bathroom? Is the wardrobe near the bathroom or further from the door? This ensuite is by Sculleries of Stockbridge.
Now that you have the first design for your dream ensuite bathroom it is time to take a broader view of the design in relation to the entire house. When looking at the design on a plan that is made to scale it may become clear that there is not enough space for both your dream ensuite bathroom whilst still maintaining a reasonable amount of space in the bedroom. This is not a complete disaster. Consider where you may be able to find more space? Can you remove a wall and use a small bedroom next door? Can you use the hall way space outside the bedroom and simply relocate the door to another wall? These may be small renovations that can be made to a home to in order to create your dream ensuite bathroom.
Congratulations! You have finished your first ensuite bathroom design. This is a considerable achievement. With your new plan in hand, it is time to pass it on to an expert such as a bathroom designer or architect. These experts are experienced in designing small spaces and will be vital in finding a way to utilise every available space in your room. They will then be able to translate your designs into an accurate scale representation of your design. With this it will be possible to order a 3D model of your bathroom. This is a great way of assessing if you design will work, and whether it is the design you were imagining. This plan will also be essential for other tradesmen who will be working on your bathroom such as plumbers and electricians who will need to know where to relocate pipes and wiring.
Architectural designs and trends are continually changing; they adapt to the ever changing demands of our lifestyles. The ensuite bathroom is one architectural trend that has become a staple in modern homes. It provides a practical and functional second bathroom in the large family home. For the older home, there may not already be an ensuite bathroom. In these cases it may be tempting to design and install one. If you have decided that an ensuite bathroom is for you there are a number of considerations to make; the size of the bedroom, what rooms will be affected next door, the circulation or layout of the space, and whether more space will be needed. These are just a few considerations to be made. For more inspiration see Compact Bathroom Design Ideas.