6 ideas to make your home a space of regeneration

The bedroom is by far the most important room for regeneration because that is where rest and sleep happens. The image shown here is a wonderful inspiration for a bedroom with its colour tones as well as the cosy and inviting bed. There are four stages to a good regenerating night sleep. The first is when a person is in the process of falling asleep, their eyelids are heavy, their mind is still relatively awake but sleepy. The second stage consists of being a lot less aware, the body temperature drops, the heart rate and respiratory rhythm become more even and regulated. Then comes the third stage which is when the muscles begin to relax, the blood pressure and breathing drop. This is the perfect setup for the last and most important stage which is the deep sleep. Oddly enough, the deep sleep stage is when the body immobilises and releases all tensions to regenerate, but it is a time when the brain starts to activate to create dreams. The final stage of sleep is the one that is the most important one because it is the only one that truly provides complete and adequate rest.