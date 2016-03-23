Picturesque Pastoral Home for New Age Country-Style Living

We invite you today to take a tour with us of this homely and beautiful Bungalow—frei geplantes Kundenhaus “Auf einer Ebene” by the reputed homebuilders Fingerhaus GMBH, in Germany. Some houses spell a rustic charm and it is hard to ignore that charm, because most of us have a hidden wish to lead a simple uncomplicated life. This abode truly endorses that feeling. From the look and feel of the house, one can understand that it combines creative and modern elements with a rustic ambiance. And the entire construction is built on a simple belief: when imagination works, nothing else matters. Now let us go inside and find out what’s waiting for us.
The facade of this house is quite interesting; with a portion jutting out futuristically, like the hull of a ship. As you look closer, you will notice the lovely stony banks of the swimming pool. The combination of a stony path and the green meadow in the background clearly contributes to the simple countryside charm of the house. The jutted part of the facade has tall glass windows which spans almost its entire breadth and length. The back portion of the house remains secluded, but there is a tiny patio where chairs have been arranged for outdoor relaxation.
This room features a wide spectrum of colours. The wine red carpet, the black snug sofas, the green centre table, and the artificial Dalmatian show an amazing amalgamation of different ideas and textures. A number of lush potted plants, the fancy chandelier, the bright quirky lampshade in the corner, and the vibrant pictures on the wall complete the look of this area. The wall on the far end is purple with massive glazing to let in oodles of sunlight; a sense of cosiness prevails in the room quite effortlessly.
Like the exteriors, the interiors of the house contribute to the feeling of simple rusticity. Almost the entire floor is covered with a soft carpet in dark grey and pale white. An interesting showpiece adorns the corner of the room. The large shell-like plate with a wooden box is simply lovely. The bed is carved in a rough yet elegant manner. The wall decor items and the roughly varnished wooden cabinet exude a primitive feel. Even the blankets and the cushions on the bed in shades of brown green enhance the natural appeal of the bedroom. A large indoor plant in one corner completes the look.
There are some elements within the house which are extremely modern. And one of them is the decor of the kitchen. The wooden tone of the kitchen island and the high stools with green cushions keep the feeling of rusticity alive. But as you explore the rest of the room, you will find that everything is designed to enhance the comfort of the homemaker. The white floor tiles, the sleek cupboards, the modern kitchen chimney and the adequately equipped countertops tell you that this kitchen is best suited for a family who knows how to spend quality time together. To add a zing of colour in this room which boasts of a predominantly smooth palette, a colourful abstract art piece has been hung on the rightside wall.
There is something positively medieval about this room. The fireplace is quite modern, but the art piece next to it lends a dignified old world charm to the place. The dining table and chairs have stuck to simple modern lines. But the stunning wooden cabinet beyond the table ushers in the essence of time gone by. Even the dark grey carpet on the white tiled floor adds to the look and feel of the room. Smart pendant lamps and vibrant artworks on the wall lend visual interest.
The first thing that comes to the mind when you see this bathroom is that it is extremely clean and tidy. As you unfold the black and blue striped blind, you will notice a large window which allows a lot of natural light to come inside the room. The modish shower cubicle with a mosaic wall and the curvy bathtub reflects the refined taste of the owners. But the best feature is definitely the sink which is equipped with sleek drawers for storage purposes. The mirror cum cabinet with a simple shelf over it, offers more space for arranging toiletries.
The juxtaposition of old and modern elements in this bungalow shows that imagination can work on different levels, and the final result can be quite impactful.