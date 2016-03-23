Picturesque Pastoral Home for New Age Country-Style Living

The first thing that comes to the mind when you see this bathroom is that it is extremely clean and tidy. As you unfold the black and blue striped blind, you will notice a large window which allows a lot of natural light to come inside the room. The modish shower cubicle with a mosaic wall and the curvy bathtub reflects the refined taste of the owners. But the best feature is definitely the sink which is equipped with sleek drawers for storage purposes. The mirror cum cabinet with a simple shelf over it, offers more space for arranging toiletries.

The juxtaposition of old and modern elements in this bungalow shows that imagination can work on different levels, and the final result can be quite impactful. For more inspiring ideas, check out this home tour – A Modern House with a Tropical Surprise.