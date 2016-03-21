A Simple Home Providing Ultimate Comfort and Luxury

The combination of metal and wood for the staircase is quite unusual, but produces the desired effect; that of awe and wonder associated with something new and unique. There is no ornamentation in this staircase, but it surely contributes to the overall effect of the room. Very cleverly, like the rest of the house, the floors show an artful blending of wooden and slate grey tiles. This demarcation acts as a clear division of two parts of the house without being loud.

As our tour ends, we are sure that you too will agree that empty spaces define this house. It adds to the beauty of the place and contributes to its understated dignity. Here is another ideabook to get your creative juices flowing – A simple home that steals your heart.