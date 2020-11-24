How to choose the right material for the wall panels?

Wall paneling is a popular and trendy type of wall finish that has recently been taking over other types of wall finish such as wallpapering, painting, and cladding with tiles. There are many reasons for this, ranging from durability to hygiene and cost. Wall panels can be cheaper than wallpaper, and high quality paint or tiles. Another advantage of wall paneling is being able to conceal flaws and unsightly features such as cables and exposed wiring, while this is not possible with wallpapering, painting, or cladding with tiles.

This idea guide is here to help you choose the right material for your wall panels by informing you of the pros and cons of different types of material. The wall panel materials we will discuss here are wood panels, chipboard panels, medium-density fiberboard, fabric panels, PVC panels, and vinyl-covered gypsum boards. Let's have a look at these tips shall we?